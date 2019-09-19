Perpetual adoration potluck

IOWA CITY — A potluck to celebrate the continuation of the perpetual eucharistic adoration chapel at St. Patrick Parish will be Oct. 5 at 5:30 p.m. in the parish’s social hall.

Father Rudolph Juarez, the parish’s pastor, invites all adorers, friends and those who would like to learn more about the adoration ministry to the event.

Attendees are to bring a salad or side dish to share. Meat, desserts, drinks and table service will be provided. An inspirational short program will be presented about a “Prayer Mission” that began in Staten Island, N.Y., uniting all adoration chapels in America and encouraging Catholics to bring the love of Christ to more people and to society through their presence before Christ’s eucharistic presence.

To make a reservation by Oct. 2, contact Ellen Rethwisch at (319) 936-4319, dreth101@yahoo.com or Cheryl at (319) 337-2856, cheryl@stpatsic.com.

Adoration opportunities in the Iowa City area include:

St. Mary Parish-Iowa City — first Friday of the month after the 12:10 p.m. Mass until 1:30 p.m.

St. Patrick Parish-Iowa City — first Friday of the month after the 8:30 a.m. Mass, from 9-10 a.m.

St. Thomas More Parish-Coralville — Saturdays from 10-10:45 a.m. with Divine Mercy chaplet/rosary in Blessed Sacrament Chapel.

St. Wenceslaus Parish-Iowa City — Wednesdays from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Newman Catholic Student Center-Iowa City —Wednesdays from 9:15-10:15 p.m.

St. Mary Parish-Solon — Mondays from 5-9 p.m.

St. Joseph Parish-West Liberty — Thursdays after 6 p.m. Mass, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The perpetual eucharistic adoration chapel at St. Patrick Parish-Iowa City is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The exterior church doors are locked from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. A key card is needed to gain access.