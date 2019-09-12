Person-centered care conference at SAU will feature talks by industry leaders

DAVENPORT — Health technology industry leaders will give presentations to regional leaders, practitioners, students and educators at an Oct. 1 conference organized by the Institute for Person-Centered Care (IPCC) at St. Ambrose University. The conference will be held at the Rogalski Center on campus. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

Topics and presenters include:

• 9:30 a.m., “Good to Great: Treating the Disease to Treating the Person Who Has the Disease” presented by Dr. Shehzad Niazi. He is a consultant in the psychiatry department at Mayo Clinic in Florida; assistant professor of psychiatry at Mayo Medical School; and a Kern Scholar with Mayo Clinic, Center for Science of Health Care Delivery. He also is the Florida Informatics and Knowledge Management Liaison.

• 10:30 a.m., “The Future of Digital Health,” presented by Dr. John D. Halamka, chief information officer, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. He leads clinical, financial, administrative and academic information technology serving 3,000 doctors, 12,000 employees, and 1 million patients. He chairs the New England Healthcare Exchange Network, and is an International Healthcare Innovation professor at Harvard Medical School. He served the presidential administrations of George W. Bush and Barack Obama, and worked with national governments throughout the world planning healthcare IT strategy.

• 12:30 p.m., OpenNotes Panel. This discussion will focus on patient access and transparency in mental health records. OpenNotes is a nonprofit organization dedicated to medical record transparency and access for patients to read visit notes written by their physician. Liz Salmi, senior strategist for outreach and communication and co-chair of the California OpenNotes Consortium, will moderate the session. Her personal experience with a life-limiting condition led her to her current vocation. Panelists joining her are from UnityPoint Health, Vera French Community Mental Health Center, Genesis Health System and Sanford Health.

• 1:45 p.m., “How the Military Health System Uses Technology and Innovation to Improve Behavioral Healthcare,” presented by the Chief Innovation Officer for the Defense Health Agency, Col. Dr. Christopher Ivany, MC chief. While serving as chief of the Behavioral Health Department at Evans Army Community Hospital, he led development of the Embedded Behavioral Health model of outpatient care. He also served as chief of the Behavioral Health Division at the Army Office of the surgeon general and Army director of psychological health.

• 2:45 p.m., “Using Innovation to Address Changing Health and Behavioral Health Needs,” presented by Luke Raymond, LCPC, manager of behavioral health at OSF HealthCare System in Peoria, Ill.; and Dr. David Lim, chief medical officer and a founding team member of Quartet.

Conference attendees also will hear from a mix of local and national voices, including OSF Healthcare System and the Palo Alto Medical Foundation, on using innovation to address changing health and behavioral needs. Exhibitors will highlight programs that offer practical tools and solutions to better connect providers to community members to achieve their health goals.

“Innovation in technology has endless opportunities to improve and further promote person-centered care,” said Ann Garton, interim director of the IPCC. “That’s why we’ve chosen speakers from the health technology sector to speak at this year’s conference. Attendees will have a rare opportunity to hear from the top thinkers and change agents in this field, and also will learn of innovation here in our region.”

Tom Higgins ’67, a member of the St. Ambrose University Board of Trustees, will present closing remarks. He helped fund, found and establish the IPCC at St. Ambrose, an initiative whose goal is to improve and humanize health and human service delivery in the Quad-Cities and beyond.

Registration is available at www.sau.edu/ipcc/conference. CME/CEUs also available.