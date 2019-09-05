Ryan Saddler to new SAU position

DAVENPORT — Ryan Saddler, a longtime leader in the work of honoring the St. Ambrose University core value of diversity, has been appointed the university’s first Associate Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

“This is the right person and this is the right time for our university to redouble its efforts to become a more diverse campus while rejecting bigotry and exclusion,” said Sister Joan Lescinski, CSJ, president of St. Ambrose University.

Saddler graduated from St. Ambrose in 1995 with Bachelor of Science degrees in biology and psychology. He added a Master’s of Education with a postsecondary disability services emphasis from St. Ambrose in 2006, and has worked at the university in multiple roles since 1995.

Most recently he has served in the dual roles of director of diversity and director of the accessibility resource center. Although Saddler will continue to supervise both offices, Fritz Dieudonne has been appointed to the position of coordinator of diversity, equity and inclusion and Alyse Schmidt has been promoted to the position of assistant director of the accessibility resource center.