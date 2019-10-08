Attend Social Action Saturday

DAVENPORT — The fourth in a series of Social Action Saturdays is titled Pray, Learn and Act: An Approach to Social action. During the Oct. 26 event, two speakers will talk about prayer and Social Catholic Teaching and provide learning opportunities in relation to justice issues.

The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Gottlieb Conference Center in the Rogalski Center on the St. Ambrose University campus.

The day begins with prayer and a welcome followed by Ella Johnson, an assistant professor of theology at St. Ambrose who will speak about prayer and Catholic Social Teaching. Micah Kiel, a theology professor at St. Ambrose and author of the new book “Reading the Bible in the Age of Francis,” will address learning in relation to justice issues.

Bring a sack lunch or purchase lunch in the Rogalski Center food court. The day closes with discussion about social action issues and conversations.

Kiel’s book is available for purchase in advance by ordering through https://www.davenportdiocese.org/social-action-saturday-registration. Cost is $17.

For more information or to register for the event, contact Esmeralda Guerrero (563) 888-4210 or sign up at https://www.davenportdiocese.org/social-action-saturday-registration.