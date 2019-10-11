Calendar of Events

Oct. 10&12

Bettendorf — The St. John Vianney Social Justice Commission is hosting a poverty simulation workshop in the activity center Oct. 10 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and Oct. 12 from 1-2:30 p.m. Register at https://bit.ly/2o8HM5k.

OCT. 10

A workshop on creating contagious welcome and hospitality will take place Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Mary Parish in Solon.

Welcome and hospitality are the foundations of all the church does. People must be welcomed, offered abundant hospitality and find a place to belong in parish communities. Today, with so much vying for the time and attention of parishioners, the church needs to offer respite, joy, hope, mercy, grace and generosity. This is the stuff the church is good at! In this workshop participants will look at the theology of hospitality — Scriptural foundations and then the practical ways to infuse genuine welcome and hospitality in all that the church does. You will leave with practical, creative ideas to infuse hospitality in all you do. Jesus lavishes love on people all the time — here are ways to do that with those you love and serve. Cost: $35 (by Sept. 22) or $45 (Sept. 23-Oct. 7). Visit the diocesan website, register online or contact Rosina Hendrickson at (563) 888-4244) for more information. This workshop is sponsored by the Diocese of Davenport and presented by Jane Angha of Ministry Blueprints.

Oct. 11

Davenport — The Kahl Home Bazaar and Bake Sale will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 6701 Jersey Ridge Rd. There will be fall and winter items for sale and a bake shop. The cafe will be open to purchase tacos for lunch. All proceeds benefit the Kahl Home residents’ Life Enrichment Program.

Oct. 12

Bettendorf — A public square rosary rally will begin a noon at the southwest corner of Middle Road and Spruce Hills. For more information contact Bill Grothus at (563) 332-7180.

Keokuk — Pray the rosary in commemoration of Our Lady of Fatima at noon at Victory Park.

Wheatland — The Mississippi Valley Centering Prayer fall retreat will explore ways to include monastic, transformative rhythms into your busy life, to develop a new way of relating to yourself and others. It will take place at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $30 and includes lunch. To register, send a check before Oct. 5 to Larry Decker 1785 Hartford Ct. Bettendorf, IA 52722.

Oct. 16

Iowa City — Inflame Our Hearts will take place at Newman Catholic Student Center this evening. Praise and worship begins at 7:30 p.m., followed by Eucharistic adoration from 8-10 p.m. Confessions will be heard, and prayer teams will be available.

Oct. 17

Bettendorf — A dinner to learn about Bridgeway Home and its goal to open a home for unwed mothers will be held at the Tanglewood Pavilion. There is no charge. For more information or to make reservations call (563) 508-0315 or email bridgewayhome777@gmail.com

Oct. 20

Muscatine — Knights of Columbus are hosting a Thanksgiving dinner benefit from 4-7 p.m. at Saints Mary and Mathias school. Enjoy black angus beef, home made noodles and more. A free will donation will help provide Thanksgiving dinners to area individuals in need.

Oct. 24

Fort Madison — A marriage annulment Q&A will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Holy Family Parish’s McAleer Hall. Diocesan tribunal staff will answer questions and explain church teaching about marriage, divorce and the healing ministry of annulment. Questions call Beth Blough at (563) 888-4236.

Oct. 27

Richmond — Holy Trinity Parish is hosting a fall dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meal features pork loin and chicken. Adults $12, children ages 5-10 $5, children under 5 free. A live auction will begin at 1 p.m. Festivities include a country store and a raffle.

Nov. 1-3

Coralville — A Worldwide Marriage Encounter Weekend will be held at the Baymont Inn in Coralville for married couples desiring a richer, fuller life together. Go to www-iowa-wwme.org for more information and registration.

Nov. 2

North English — St. Joseph Altar & Rosary will host its annual salad and silent auction at 11:30 a.m. in the church basement.

Nov. 15

Davenport — The public is invited to attend the fourth-annual Thanksgiving Gala, sponsored by the Serra Club of Davenport. Cost to attend is $50 per person. To receive a formal invitation go to https://bit.ly/2kyi5cG.

Nov. 9

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Parish is hosting its annual craft sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the gymnasium. Persons interested in renting a table may contact Liz Moritz at (563) 322-2424. Cost for table rental is $25.

Nov. 9-10

Davenport — St. Mary Parish is hosting a bazaar at the parish center Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Nov. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Buy handcrafted holiday items, trash to treasure items, and participate in a raffle and silent auction. Saturday luncheon will include soup and sandwich, and an authentic Mexican breakfast will be served on Sunday. Food prices vary.

Nov. 14

ROCK ISLAND, ILL. — UnityPoint Health-Trinity will celebrate its 30th anniversary of the parish nurse program. The Rev. Scott Morris will speak Nov. 14 from 5:30-8 p.m. (dinner included) in the Gerber Center at Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill. Morris is the founder and chief executive officer of Church Health in Memphis, Tenn. The center provides quality, affordable healthcare for working, uninsured people and their families. Parking and free shuttle start at 4:45 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 4501 7th Ave., Rock Island. Cost is $25 per person and registration is due by Nov. 8. For more information or to register, email Linda Guebert at Linda.Guebert@unitypoint.org or call (309) 779-5122.

ONGOING

Bettendorf — St. John Vianney Parish is hosting Matter of Balance classes weekly on Tuesdays from 1:30-3:30 p.m. This class is designed to reduce the risk of falls and promote safety. Space is limited; call (563) 332-7910, ext. 122 to register.

The Women's Choice Center invites everyone to attend its monthly gathering in the chapel. The chapel is open the first Monday of the month from 5-7 p.m. with structured prayer and reflection to follow from 6-6:30 p.m.

Bettendorf — St. John Vianney Health Ministry GriefShare session run through Dec. 8. Meetings take place Sundays from 2-4 p.m. in the East Room of St. John Vianney Church. Please contact Health Ministry at (563) 332-7910, ext. 122 or health@sjvbett.org to register or for more info.

Davenport — Father Bill Kneemiller is hosting a lunch Bible study program, “Lunch with the Popes,” Mondays at the Kahl Home after the 11:15 a.m. Mass. A $5 sub and salad meal will be offered; those wanting the meal should contact Fr. Kneemiller at kneemillerw@diodav.

org or call (563) 321-0124 prior to the study.

Davenport — Our Lady of Victory Parish is hosting GriefShare on Sundays at 12:15 p.m. in the gathering space meeting room. This program will run through Dec. 8. A light lunch will be provided by the Wellness ministry at OLV.

Davenport — A Grief Support Group at St. Anthony Parish meets every Tuesday 3:30-5 p.m. in the church library. For more info contact Ginny at (309) 523-9251, Sue at (563) 381-9050 or the parish secretary at (563) 322-3303.

Moline, Ill. — Join in the study of prayer in the tradition of St. Teresa of Avila and St. John of the Cross with the Secular Discalced Carmelite Community of St. Joseph and the Prophet Elijah on the second Sunday of each month at 1 p.m. at St. Mary Church (in the Marion Center), Moline. For more information, call Barb Grothe, 563-528-9424 or email at barbgrothe@

gmail.com.

Rock Island, Ill. — Pope St. John XXIII Fraternity meets the first Sunday of each month at 2 p.m. at Unity Point Trinity in Rock Island. For more info contact Candice Chaloupka, at candice11@msn.com.