See ‘Faustina’ movie

To the Editor:

I would like to tell the readers about a Catholic film coming to theaters on Oct. 28 only, “Faustina Love and Mercy.” It is a film about Jesus appearing to a young nun in 1931. Jesus tells St. Faustina about his great mercy for every soul. He asks her to commission an artist to paint his divine image showing rays of love and mercy emanating from his heart. Displays of this image of Christ in every Catholic Church in the world would remind people to turn to Jesus for mercy.

He tells her of the Sunday after Easter, “Ask of my faithful servant [a priest] that, on this day, he tell the whole world of My great mercy; that whoever approaches the Fountain of Life on this day will be granted complete forgiveness of sins and punishment. Mankind will not have peace until it turns with trust to My mercy.” — From St. Faustina’s diary

St. Faustina is known as the “apostle of mercy.” Christ calls all of us to be his apostles of mercy, beginning in our families. Ask a friend or family member to join you at this movie. Let us open the door to every hurting soul and let Christ do the rest.

The 7 p.m. showing is full. Theater officials agreed to add more screenings on Oct. 28,. Openings are at 4 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. at Cinemark Davenport 18 IMAX, 3601 E. 53rd St.

Each ticket we purchase online (www.cinemark.com) or at the theater demonstrates to Hollywood and our local film industry that we long for films about Jesus, the church and his saints.

There is no better way to lead people to Jesus than through his loving mercy. Please encourage your pastors and priests to talk about this film and advertise it, especially at Sunday services.

Dr. Tonia Rogers

Davenport