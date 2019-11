https://cdn.simplecast.com/audio/a5b1ab/a5b1ab77-064b-4576-a128-16499f770406/6b8e390a-4938-4ff9-88b5-189f1b5c240a/catholic-messenger-conversations-episode-002-canoe-trip_tc.mp3 Barb Arland-Fye welcomes The Most Rev. Thomas R. Zinkula, DD, Bishop Of The Diocese Of Davenport, Iowa, and The Rev. Jeff Belger, Priest Director Of The Newman Center, Iowa City, Iowa, to the second edition of “Catholic Messenger Conversations.” The group talks about a recent canoe trip and the positive outcomes developed from this fellowship.

This segment was produced and recorded at KALA Radio’s Studios, St. Ambrose University, Davenport, Iowa, USA.