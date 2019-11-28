A polite way to handle unsolicited requests

To the Editor:

I want to let you know that I have had letters requesting funds from many religious organizations in this country. I have, to date, contacted 37 by phone to say, please take my name off your mailing list. I let them know the letters go into the landfill and that they should discontinue sending them. All of the organizations have been very gracious and appreciated my phone call. I tell them I am praying for them and their works.

Go and do likewise.

D.J. Grothus-Knickrehm

Eldridge