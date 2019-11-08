And the winner of dinner at bishop’s house is…

On Nov. 8, Bishop Thomas Zinkula drew a name out of a bucket to see who would win the opportunity to dine at his house.

The diocesan Office of Multicultural Ministry hosted the raffle as a way to raise money for its upcoming youth conference and other ministry activities. The tickets sold for $20, and nearly 400 tickets were sold.

The prize is a meal for for the winner and nine friends prepared by Bishop Zinkula, Father Joseph Sia, Father Rudy Juarez and Father Guillermo Trevino, with a musical presentation by Father Ross Epping. The winner will also receive a life-sized image of Our Lady of Guadalupe as a remembrance of the day.

The winner of the raffle is Father Dan Dorau, parochial vicar of Divine Mercy Parish in Burlington.

The dinner will take place Nov. 17, and The Catholic Messenger will be there. Look for the story in an upcoming edition of The Catholic Messenger!