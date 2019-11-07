Birthright benefits from Unplanned

By T Waldmann-Williams

For The Catholic Messenger

Steven Everly, a member of St. Anthony Parish in Knoxville, presented a $1,650 check last month to Birthright of Knoxville. Marilee Richardson, a member of the parish who serves on Birthright’s board of directors, accepted the check.

The money comes from several sources: four showings of the pro-life movie “Unplanned,” a donation from a former employee of Pella Corp., and a matching donation from Pella Corp. Foundation.

Everly rented Knoxville’s Grand Theater and underwrote showings of the movie. The entry fee was a donation to Birthright of Knoxville. As many as 350 people of all ages attended the movie.

“My wife, daughter and I attended Unplanned and we were profoundly moved. We wanted to have this movie in our community and the only way it was going to be shown was to rent the theater and not interfere with the movie theater’s other showings,” Everly said. “The theater was gracious.” Publicity about the showings, ranging from social media to flyers and word of mouth, drew crowds from surrounding communities and counties, he said.

Richardson thanked Everly for the donation. “We are grateful to you for renting the theater and bringing awareness of the stress faced by women experiencing an unplanned pregnancy” and for helping Birthright to continue its mission to serve these women. Birthright has been serving the Knoxville community area in Marion County since 1986.