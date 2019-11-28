Bishop Thomas Zinkula’s schedule for November

2-3 ST. PAUL, Minn. — Seminary visit

4 DAVENPORT — John F. Kennedy Catholic School Mass, 7:40 a.m.

4 DAVENPORT — Priests’ Personnel Board meeting

5 IOWA CITY — Vision 20/20 Steering Committee meeting

5 DAVENPORT — Catholic Service Board Mass, Kahl Home, 6 p.m.

7 IOWA CITY — Bringing Vocations Home Workshop, St. Patrick, 9 a.m. — 4 p.m.

7 IOWA CITY — Mass, St. Patrick, 4:30 p.m.

7 IOWA CITY — Dinner with seminarian families

8 DAVENPORT — Mass, Commemoration of St. Ambrose and McMullen Awards, Christ the King Chapel, St. Ambrose University, 10:30 a.m.

10 BETTENDORF — Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School Mass, 9 a.m.

11 FORT MADISON — Mass and Christmas lunch, Iowa State Penitentiary

12 DAVENPORT — Our Lady of Guadalupe Mass and celebration, St. Mary, 6 p.m.

14 DAVENPORT — Winter Commencement, St. Ambrose University, River Center, 11 a.m.

14 DAVENPORT — Mass with Deacon Formation class

15 MECHANICSVILLE — Mass, St. Mary, 8 a.m.

15 TIPTON — Mass, St. Mary, 10 a.m.

19 DAVENPORT — Mass, Humility of Mary Convent

21 DAVENPORT — Mass, Our Lady of Victory, 4:30 p.m.

22 DAVENPORT — Mass, Our Lady of Victory, 7 a.m., 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.

24 BUFFALO — Christmas Eve Mass, St. Peter, 4 p.m.

24 DAVENPORT — Christmas Eve Mass, Sacred Heart Cathedral, 10 p.m.

28 WELLMAN — Mass, St. Joseph, 5 p.m.

29 RICHMOND — Mass, Holy Trinity, 8 a.m.

29 RIVERSIDE — Mass, St. Mary, 10 a.m.

29 DAVENPORT — Seminarian Christmas party