Change for Change: a small way to make a big difference!

Humility Homes and Services, Inc. is pleased to host the November 20 “Change for Change” benefit for the United Way of the Quad Cities. The “change” event is inspired by a lovely couple who donated 3 jars of coins to Humility Homes and Services. When all of the coins were counted, the total amount was $386.00. Humility Homes and Services Executive Director Ashley Velez said, “The couple was so generous in donating the coins that accumulated around the house. When we calculated the total amount, we were even more amazed and grateful. What appears to be only change can really make a big difference in the lives of so many. We immediately thought this is a great opportunity for the whole community to support the United Way campaign.”

The idea caught on. An exciting array of Quad Cities celebrities have joined in the “Change for Change” to benefit the United Way of the Quad Cities. United Way of the Quad Cities CEO / President Rene Gellerman said, “ This is so awesome, thank you to everyone participating. This is remarkable – and what a great way to Amplify our collective capacity to make change!”

QC residents are invited to bring their change banks, dollar bills, and checks to the “Change for Change” event. Drive by, drop off your donation, and shake hands with a QC celebrity.

Special thanks Tommy’s Café, QC Storm, QC River Bandits, and Fresh Thyme for their donations of doughnuts, game tickets, and delicious soup to warm the soul.

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2019 7:00 a.m. – Noon

Where: 3805 Mississippi Ave.

Who: QC Celebrities will greet people as they drive by and drop off their coins. The line-up of guests and giveaways is below:

7:00 – 7:30 a.m. – Mayor Elect Mike Matson and Tom Jones from Tommy’s Cafe with his world famous doughnuts

7:30 – 8:00 a.m. – “Radar” QC Storm mascot with hockey tickets

8:00 – 8:30 a.m. – Matt Mendenhall, CEO / Regional Development Authority

8:30 – 9:00 a.m. – Carmen Darlan, Interim Executive Director / Figge Arts Museum

9:00 – 9:30 a.m. – Rene Gellerman, CEO and President / United Way of the Quad Cities

9:30 – 10:00 a.m. Mayor Frank Klipsch and Jake Klipsch

10:30 – 11:00 a.m. – Sr. Johanna Rickl

11:00 – 11:30 a.m. Fresh Thyme Soups / “Rascal” QC River Bandits mascot with baseball tickets / Fresh Thyme Soup

11:30 – Noon – Fresh Thyme Soups / Dr. Paula Mc Nutt