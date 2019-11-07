Christmas open house at Cinderella’s Cellar

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — The all-volunteer Catholic Service Board is prepping for its annual Cinderella’s Cellar Christmas open house scheduled for Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Proceeds from sales year-round, but particularly sales from the Christmas open house, benefit the Kahl Home. In addition, 10 nonprofits in the Quad-City area will receive $1,000 gifts each, said Carol Harrison of the service board.

Another member, Bonnie Byrne, said members have been sorting, pricing and setting up Christmas items and making items by hand. One member makes wooden signs such as one that reads “Hark the Herald.” Another member hand paints Christmas balls, each one with a unique design. Another member decorates small Christmas trees.

This year’s financial gift to the Kahl Home helped with the purchase of a kitchen simulator, which enables residents who anticipate returning home soon to practice cooking. “They practice their skills so they can go home,” Byrne said. The simulator is part of the new physical therapy department.

The Catholic Service Board also gave a gift to the Family Tuition Plan for Catholic schools and set up an endowed scholarship at Assumption High School.

The board, founded in the 1950s to help orphaned children, later shifted focus to benefit senior citizens. More than 100 members belong to the board, many of them helping with activities at the Kahl Home such as bingo, luncheons, social events, crafts and a mobile cart with candy and other goods.

Cinderella’s Cellar accepts donations of a variety of items year-round. Bring donations to the back door.

Cinderella’s Cellar, 230 W. 35th St., Davenport, is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Visit the website at www.cinderellascellar.com or the Facebook Page at Cinderellas Cellar Resale Store.