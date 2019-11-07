Construction project is underway at Regina

For The Catholic Messenger

Iowa City — Regina Catholic Education Center has begun construction on a new junior/senior high education wing.

The one-story education wing will feature 11,723 square feet of new construction to include four classrooms and a science lab for junior and senior high classes. Other features include a lobby, concession area, athletic trainer’s room, restrooms and an entrance for extracurricular activities. Construction is taking place on the site where weight room and modular classrooms once stood.

The project is a component of the “Pride in Our Past, Building Our Future” capital campaign launched in 2016 that initially raised $4.85 million and allowed Regina to address multiple needs throughout the campus. The completed projects to date:

• Expansion and resurfacing of the front parking lot, resurfacing of front circle drive and replacement of lighting in the front parking lot.

• Replacement of the original high school gym roof.

• Construction of the new First Avenue entrance drive.

• Renovation of the 60-year-old locker rooms.

• Replacement of the antiquated bell and intercom system.

• Re-routing storm water retention, as required by the city.

Regina has received new financial gifts totaling $1.85 million, with $1.1 million left to raise to complete the Phase 1 projects. The general contractor, Built to Suit, Inc., estimates completion of the education wing by fall 2020. Regina Junior/Senior High School building opened in 1958.

“This is the realization of a vision that started with our strategic planning process five-plus years ago,” said Matt Pacha, campaign co-chair and former Regina Board of Education chair. “The support for this project within both the Regina and greater Iowa City communities has been fantastic! The new education wing will allow us to continue creating phenomenal learning opportunities for our students. I am proud to have been part of the planning and fundraising for this vital investment in our school, our children and our future. We are tremendously thankful for the generous financial support from all of the donors.”

Feeder parishes for Regina Catholic Education Center are St. Mary, St. Wenceslaus and St. Patrick in Iowa City and St. Thomas More Parish in Coralville.

For more information about Regina Catholic Education Center, or to arrange a campus visit, contact Shane Schemmel at (319) 337-1415 or shane.schemmel@regina.org.