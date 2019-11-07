Poverty simulation, movie scheduled

To the editor:

The Clinton Franciscans recognize the inherent sacredness and dignity of all. Every person has a right to an adequate income, safe and affordable housing, food security, affordable health care and quality education.

Every person is a visible image of God and a sister or brother in Christ. We are one human family whatever our national, racial, ethnic, economic and ideological differences.

The economy must serve the people. Work is a form of continuing participation in God’s creation. If the dignity of work is to be protected, then the basic rights of workers must be respected — the right to productive work, to decent and fair wages, to the organization and joining of unions, to private property and to economic initiative.

A basic moral test is how our most vulnerable members are faring. In a society marred by deepening divisions between rich and poor, our tradition recalls the story of the Last Judgment and instructs us to put the needs of the poor and vulnerable first.

We hope you will join us in learning more about what it’s like to live in poverty and thus increase your empathy and understanding. Participate in a Poverty Simulation “Take a Walk in Their Shoes” on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Human Services Campus, 250 20th Ave. N., Clinton. Call (563) 243-5818 to RSVP.

Also, join us on Nov. 21 to view the movie “Poverty, Inc.” Drawing from more than 200 interviews filmed in 20 countries, Poverty, Inc. unearths an uncomfortable side of charity we can no longer ignore. From TOMs Shoes to international adoptions, from solar panels to U.S. agricultural subsidies, the film challenges each of us to ask the tough question: Could I be part of the problem? The movie will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Human Services Campus.

Learn more about each of these opportunities at www.ClintonFranciscans.com.

Lori Freudenberg

Franciscan Peace Center

Clinton