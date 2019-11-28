Prepare the way this Advent

Dear brothers and sisters in Christ,

I love Advent! I need and relish this pregnant pause before the jubilant commotion of Christmas. But, I have to admit, it’s hard to keep Advent today. All the secular activities leading up to the religious holidays have a magnetic pull all their own and can become distractions. So I find that I have to be especially watchful, especially intentional, to carve out the time I need to keep this season.

So, as we begin a new liturgical year, I’d like to invite you to join me in this watchful waiting, preparing for God’s final coming, and sharpening our gaze to see where the Kingdom might be breaking in among us here and now. That is our focus during Advent, especially at the beginning of the season.

What might such waiting look like? Maybe like spending time with Isaiah and Matthew, with John the Baptist and Jesus, in the Scriptures. Maybe like joining with our sisters and brothers in prayer, perhaps at an Advent reconciliation liturgy or at lessons and carols, or before the Blessed Sacrament. Maybe like reaching out to those in our communities most in need, especially at this time of year, spending time with those who are lonely or grieving the loss of a loved one, with those who are hungry or without a home of their own, where, as our Vision 20/20 prayer puts it, Christ lies hidden at the margins.

I pray that our time of “preparing the way” will lead us to a joyful celebration of Christmas.

Prepare el camino este Adviento

Queridos Hermanos y Hermanas en Cristo:

¡Me encanta el Adviento! Yo necesito y disfruto mucho de esta pausa antes de la estrepitosa celebración de la Navidad. Pero, debo admitir, que hoy en día, es muy difícil mantener el Adviento. Todas las actividades seculares que conducen a las fiestas religiosas, tienen una atracción magnética propia y pueden convertirse en distracciones. Así que encuentro, que tengo que estar especialmente atento, especialmente intencionado, para sacar el tiempo que necesito para mantener este momento de nuestra historia de salvación.

Entonces, al comenzar un nuevo año litúrgico, me gustaría invitarlos a unirse a mí en esta espera vigilante, preparándonos para la venida final de Dios y agudizando nuestra mirada; para ver dónde podría estar llegando el Reino entre nosotros aquí y ahora. Ese es nuestro enfoque durante el Adviento, especialmente al inicio de este tiempo.

¿Cómo podría ser esa espera? Tal vez, pasar tiempo con Isaías y Mateo, con Juan el Bautista y Jesús, en las Escrituras. Tal vez, unirnos a nuestras hermanas y hermanos en oración; tal vez en una liturgia de Reconciliación de Adviento o en Lecturas apropiadas y Villancicos, o delante del Santísimo Sacramento. Tal vez, llegar a aquellos en nuestras comunidades más necesitadas, especialmente en esta época del año, pasar tiempo con aquellos que están solos o en duelo, por la pérdida de un ser querido o con aquellos que tienen hambre o que no tienen un hogar propio, dónde, como dice nuestra oración de Visión 20/20, Cristo yace escondido en las periferias.

Rezo para que nuestro tiempo de “preparar el camino” nos lleve a una alegre celebración de Navidad.

Sincerely in Christ/Sinceramente en Cristo,

Most Rev. Thomas R. Zinkula/Rev. Mons. Thomas R. Zinkula

Bishop of Davenport/Obispo de Davenport