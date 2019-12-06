6: Catholic Messenger Conversations Episode 6: NCYC

Barb Arland-Fye, editor, from The Catholic Messenger, interviews Bishop Thomas R. Zinkula, Michelle Montgomery and two Regina High school students about 2019 NCYC (National Catholic Youth Conference).

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

More from the Catholic Messenger

Facebooktwittermail
Posted on

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *