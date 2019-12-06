6: Catholic Messenger Conversations Episode 6: NCYC https://cdn.simplecast.com/audio/a5b1ab/a5b1ab77-064b-4576-a128-16499f770406/bd893dc4-b964-4435-85ba-700cc7b36c8e/catholic-messenger-conversations-episode-006-ncyc_tc.mp3 Barb Arland-Fye, editor, from The Catholic Messenger, interviews Bishop Thomas R. Zinkula, Michelle Montgomery and two Regina High school students about 2019 NCYC (National Catholic Youth Conference). More from the Catholic Messenger5: Catholic Messenger Conversations Episode 5: Highlights from Bishops Fall Conference3: Catholic Messenger Conversations Episode 3: SAU Campus Ministry4: Catholic Messenger Conversations Episode 4: Vocations Posted on Dec 5, 2019Dec 5, 2019