Effective Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019

Rev. Terrill “Terry” J. Ball, relieved of present assignments as parochial vicar of St. Bernadette Parish, West Branch with assistance to parishes in the Iowa City Deanery, and assigned as Chaplain at Mercy Hospital, Iowa City.

Rev. Stephen P. Ebel, relieved of position of Vicar for Clergy for the Diocese of Davenport.

Thomas Zinkula Deacon David Montgomery

Bishop of Davenport Chancellor