1 NEWTON — Mass, Sacred Heart, 9 a.m.
4 IOWA CITY — Mass, St. Mary, 5 p.m.
5 IOWA CITY — Mass, St. Mary, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.
7 IOWA CITY — Principals meeting, Regina Educational Center
8 DAVENPORT — Priests’ Personnel Board meeting, St. Vincent Center
10-19 ROME — Ad Limina visit
21 DAVENPORT — Presbyteral Council meeting, St. Vincent Center
22 DAVENPORT — Propagation of Faith meeting, St. Vincent Center
24 DAVENPORT —Board of Trustees meeting, St. Ambrose University
27 DAVENPORT — Catholic Foundation for the Diocese of Davenport meeting, St. Vincent Center
29 DEWITT — All school Mass, St. Joseph
29 DAVENPORT — Priestly Life and Ministry meeting, St. Vincent Center
30 DAVENPORT — Mass, Humility of Mary Convent
30 DAVENPORT — Building Commission meeting, St. Vincent Center
Bishop Thomas Zinkula’s schedule for january
