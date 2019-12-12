Contributing to STOs

Both School Tuition Organizations (STO) that serve schools in the Diocese of Davenport are working their way to reaching their fundraising goals by Dec. 31.

STOs provide tuition grant funding for eligible students enrolled in accredited nonpublic schools in Iowa. Iowa taxpayers are eligible for a tax credit equal to 65 percent of the total contribution. In addition, they can deduct a portion of their gift that they did not receive back in the form of an Iowa tax credit on their federal tax form.

Two STOs operate in the diocese: STO of Southeast Iowa covers Catholic schools in Burlington, Clinton, DeWitt, Fort Madison, Iowa City, Keokuk, Muscatine, Ottumwa and Washington. The Mississippi Valley STO serves Scott County Catholic schools and Rivermont Collegiate in Bettendorf.

Steve Roling, executive director of STO of Southeast Iowa, said as of last week that the organization had raised $971,249 out of a goal of $1,331,414. “I’m aware of another $300,000 in transit, so we’re getting pretty close.”

Linda Duffy of the Mississippi Valley STO said the organization is at 79 percent of its goal “with space available for an additional $239,500+ in gifts.”

For more information or to contribute to the STO of Southeast Iowa visit www.stoseiowa.org, or contact Roling at (563) 391-1845. For the Mississippi Valley STO, visit mvsto.org or contact Duffy at (563) 326-5213, ext. 201 or Andy Craig at ext. 289.