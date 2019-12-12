Family donates gift cards to Lourdes school staff

By Anne Marie Amacher

BETTENDORF — A Lourdes Catholic School family gave a little Christmas spirit to the school’s staff with a donation of gift cards.

Principal Jennifer Alongi said the family who donated the gift cards recently attended a scavenger hunt in the Village of East Davenport. Small businesses in the village hosted the event, providing $25 gift cards to winning scavenger hunt participants.

In a note to Alongi, the family explained they had won “these large prizes” during the scavenger hunt. “In this package you will find several gift cards in the amount of $25 each.” The package actually included 19 gift cards worth a total of $475.

The family explained that after prayer and consideration, they decided to pay it forward and donate the gift cards to Lourdes Catholic School. They asked that their donation remain anonymous and that the gifts be shared and used. If someone receives a gift card but does not want to use it, the family asked that the staff member pass it along.

Teacher Cayleah Willits said, “Paying forward goodwill to others is a generous gift to all. Our Lady of Lourdes faculty and staff are thankful that kindness and generosity exist within our world and demonstrated through the hearts and actions of those in our community, such as this family.”

“We are so blessed and thankful to have you all in our lives,” the family said in the note. Alongi said, “We are abundantly blessed at Lourdes with wonderful, generous families who celebrate the true spirit of Christmas.”