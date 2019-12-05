Father Ball becomes chaplain at Iowa City hospital

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

Bishop Thomas Zinkula has announced two priest assignment changes.

Father Terry Ball will become chaplain at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City and Father Stephen Ebel has been relieved of duties as Vicar for Clergy.

Father Ball is a native of New Hampton, Iowa. His home parish is Immaculate Conception Parish in Sumner. He graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and special education. He received a master’s degree in special education administration from the University of Iowa. He completed his theological studies at Sacred Heart Seminary in Hales Corners, Wis.

Before he discerned a religious vocation, Father Ball taught in Marshalltown community schools and then in the Iowa City Community School District. He and his wife Mona were married for 39 years when she died of cancer in 2012. While married, Ball discerned a call to the permanent diaconate and began studies with her support. Following Mona’s death, he discerned a call to the priesthood.

He completed his clinical pastoral education at the University of Iowa in 2017 and completed internships at St. Thomas More Parish in Coralville in 2018 and Prince of Peace Parish in Clinton in 2018. Bishop Zinkula ordained him to the priesthood on June 1, 2019, at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport.

Since his ordination, he has been parochial vicar of St. Bernadette Parish, West Branch, with assistance to parishes in the Iowa City Deanery.

Father Ebel is a native of Iowa City and was ordained June 6, 1970, at St. Mary Church in Iowa City. After various assignments throughout his active ministry, he retired on June 30, 2014. He has served as Vicar for Clergy since July 1, 2014.