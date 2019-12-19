Haiti mission trip postponed due to continuing violence

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

Due to continuing violence in Haiti, a second group of volunteers from the Diocese of Davenport will not travel there in January.

Liz McDermott, an organizer for ServeHAITI, told volunteers that the decision to postpone the trip to Grand Bois was made earlier than planned after talking with Angela Gilliam, executive director of ServeHAITI, and Dr. Leo Bourgouin, a physician in Grand Bois.

“It has been agreed that it is not wise to plan to take groups in January. The situation may be improving a bit, but there is still too much random violence and not enough police to predict even relative safety given the roads our volunteers must take.”

McDermott hopes to plan a spring trip if a longer period of calm takes place in Haiti. She asked for continued prayers for the Haitian people.

In late October, the mission group from St. John Vianney Parish in Bettendorf canceled its medical mission trip to Jean-Denis, Haiti, due to violence.