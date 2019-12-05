Help our men and women religious

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

On the weekend of Dec. 7-8, our parishes will conduct the appeal for the Retirement Fund for Religious, an annual collection that benefits more than 30,000 elderly Catholic sisters, brothers and religious order priests.

As Christians, we are called to “serve the Lord with gladness” (Ps 100:2). Our elderly religious offer a shining example of what it means to answer this call. During their days of active ministry, they worked tirelessly to build and staff Catholic schools and hospitals, promote social justice, and embrace the neediest among us. In retirement, many continue in volunteer ministry, and they all pray for the needs of our church and world. Inspired by love, their service — past and present — is marked by joy and a deep desire to do the will of God.

As you may know, many religious communities find it increasingly difficult to provide for aging members. Most older religious worked for little or no pay. Today, their communities do not have enough retirement savings. At the same time, health-care costs continue to rise, and fewer members are able to serve in compensated ministry.

Your gift to the Retirement Fund for Religious provides vital funding for medications, nursing care, and more. It also helps religious congregations plan for future retirement needs, even as they continue to serve the people of God.

I understand that you are asked to support many worthy causes. I invite you to give only what you can. Most importantly, please pray for God’s continued blessing on all our women and men religious. Know that they also are praying for you!

Ayudar a nuestros religiosos y religiosas

Queridos Hermanos y Hermanas en Cristo,

El fin de semana del 7-8 de diciembre, las parroquias católicas de la diócesis de Davenport harán la Colecta Nacional para los Fondos de los Religiosos Retirados, una colecta anual que beneficiará a cerca de 30 ,000 religiosas, hermanos y sacerdotes de órdenes religiosas

Como cristianos, estamos llamados a “servir al Señor con alegría” (Sal. 100:2). Nuestros religiosos ancianos ofrecen un ejemplo brillante de lo que significa responder al llamado del Señor. Durante sus días de actividad ministerial, ellos trabajaron sin descanso para construir y formar escuelas y hospitales, promover la justicia social y abrazar a los más necesitados entre nosotros. En la jubilación, muchos de ellos continúan en un ministerio voluntario y todos rezan por las necesidades de nuestra Iglesia y el mundo. Inspirados por el amor, su servicio — pasado y presente- está marcado por la alegría y un profundo deseo de hacer la voluntad de Dios.

Como usted puede saber, muchas comunidades religiosas encuentran cada vez más difícil proveer para sus miembros mayores. Muchos de los religiosos ancianos trabajaron por años con pequeños estipendios, dejando una brecha substancial en los ahorros de jubilación. Al mismo tiempo, el aumento de los costos de la atención médica y la disminución de los ingresos constituyen el desafío para satisfacer las necesidades cotidianas.

Su donación a la Colecta Nacional para los Fondos de los Religiosos Retirados ofrece el apoyo financiero que ayuda a las comunidades religiosas a brindar una atención médica, cuidados de enfermería y mucho más. También ayuda a las congregaciones religiosas a planear por las necesidades futuras de retiro, incluso cuando ellos continúan sirviendo al Pueblo de Dios.

Entiendo que se le pide apoyo a muchas causas valiosas. Le invito a dar solo lo que pueda. Lo más importante, por favor, ore por la continua bendición de Dios sobre todas nuestros religiosos hombres y mujeres. ¡Sepa que ellos también están orando por usted!

Sincerely in Christ/Sinceramente en Cristo,

Most Rev. Thomas R. Zinkula/Rev. Mons. Thomas Zinkula

Bishop of Davenport/Obispo de Davenport