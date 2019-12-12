Holy Family Cluster invites Christ into their hearts

By Colleen Burke

For The Catholic Messenger

As we all know, Advent is a time to revive in our hearts the true spirit of the season before Christmas — the spirit of anticipating and longing for the coming of Jesus. It is an important time to recognize the need for God and to call out to him and then listen for his love.

That is exactly what members of the Holy Family Cluster did Dec. 7 in Lost Nation. The Holy Family Cluster consists of Ss. Philip and James Parish in Grand Mound, Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Parish in Lost Nation and Toronto, and Sacred Heart Parish in Oxford Junction.

Fran and Marilyn Riley and Marcia Moore from Eagles’ Wings Retreat in Davenport presented a one-hour program Praying Through Advent With Mary, Joseph and the Wise Men. Their joy-filled message inspired and re-energized parishioners’ efforts to enrich their faith and deepen their observance of Advent. Participants attended Mass after the presentation and a soup supper that followed, which the Knights of Columbus provided.

The Diocesan Vision 20/20 initiative to spread the joy of the Gospel inspired this event. The cluster’s Evangelization Team organized the event, looking for a way to strengthen their own prayer lives and those of fellow parishioners. This was also an opportunity for the Holy Family Cluster to celebrate together as one faith community, to refresh their spirit, reflect with God and renew their faith.

(Colleen Burke is a member of Our Lady the Holy Rosary Parish-Lost Nation, and a member of the Holy Family Cluster Evangelization Team.)