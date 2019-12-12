Support nutrition bills for kids

To the Editor:

Each day, 29 million students participate in the national school lunch program. The Center for Rural Affairs and Nebraska Food Council advocate for the Child Nutrition Act reauthorization, with inclusion of the Farm to School Act and Kids Eat Local Act, to bring responsible food choices into schools.

In spring 2019, Congress signaled an attempt to build a new Child Nutrition Act. While most program authorizations are permanent or extended through annual appropriations, a new Child Nutrition Act has not been reauthorized since 2010.

In 2013, the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued the first Farm to School grants to provide schools and organizations opportunities to bring production and nutritional education programs to classrooms. During the 2013-2014 school year, nearly $790 million worth of local food was purchased from farmers, ranchers, fishermen and food processors, a 105 percent increase from the 2011-2012 school year.

The implementation of the Farm to School and Kids Eat Local acts will lay the foundation for a more knowledgeable consumer base. In addition, it will bring benefits to producers and allow the spending of funds within their own states and communities.

The Kids Eat Local Act would create a new, user-friendly local product specification option, allowing schools to specify locally grown, locally raised or locally caught in their procurement language, then award to the lowest bidder who can meet that product specification.

Program expansion would benefit child nutrition and offer educational programs to students, giving them insight about where their food is grown and motivation to feed their fellow students. The Farm to School Act of 2019 would increase the mandatory annual funding to $15 million while increasing the maximum grant award to $250,000. Both pieces of legislation currently have bipartisan support.

Sincerely,

Justin Carter

Project associate, Center for Rural Affairs

Fort Calhoun, Nebraska