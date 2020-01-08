8: Catholic Messenger Conversations Episode 8: A conversation on the calligrapher priest

https://cdn.simplecast.com/audio/a5b1ab/a5b1ab77-064b-4576-a128-16499f770406/6863c801-effa-410b-a875-011a9c9dc0c7/catholic-messenger-conversations-episode-008-a-conversation-on-the-calligrapher-priest_tc.mp3 Catholic Messenger Conversations host Barb Arland-Fye talks with Paul Herrera, protégé of the late Father Edward Catich.

Father Catich, a renowned calligrapher, started St. Ambrose University’s art department and pushed the envelope with his creativity.

After Father Catich died in 1979, Paul took over his mentor’s art classes at St. Ambrose and taught for there for many years.

He is a calligrapher who continues to teach and lecture.

He and others started the Art Legacy League in Davenport to preserve and promote the tradition of art education inspired by Father Catich.

