Appreciation for Christmas edition

To the Editor:

What a wonderful gift was the recent issue of the Messenger with the illustrations of the winning Christmas cards by elementary students and the editorial about hope. Seeing the simple, yet profound and beautiful work of those artists captures the spirit of Christmas far better than most commercial cards. And the editorial’s descriptions of so many acts of hope around the diocese brightens the atmosphere of gloom that would seem to smother so many at this time. Thank you.

Father Wally Helms

Tiffin