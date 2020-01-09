Cathedral’s Red Dinner is Feb. 14

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — The annual Red Dinner to support Sacred Heart Cathedral in 2020 will include a raffle for a trip to Rome.

Father Rich Adam, pastor of Sacred Heart Cathedral, said this year’s dinner returns to the Rogalski Center on the St. Ambrose University campus. Although a big-name speaker like Cardinal Timothy Dolan won’t be in attendance at the Feb. 14, 2020, dinner, Father Adam said the 2021 speaker will be announced at that dinner. He hinted, “Could it be another cardinal?”

Invitations to the upcoming dinner have been mailed to anyone who previously attended the Red Dinner. The sixth annual dinner will help pay off the final debt on the diocesan hall, Father Adam said. “What better way to support your diocesan home — Sacred Heart Cathedral — than attending the dinner?” Tickets are $65 per person; he hopes 450 tickets will be sold.

The committee that organizes the dinner decided to offer a chance for people to take a trip to Rome. The trip includes a gift certificate for airfare for two, along with hotel accommodations, a nine-day guided tour and $1,000 in spending money. The trip must be completed between April 10 and Oct. 20, 2020.

Raffle tickets for the Rome trip are $100 each; the winning ticket will be drawn during the Feb. 14 Red Dinner. The winner does not need to be present.

For more information or to sign up for the Red Dinner or to buy a raffle ticket, visit https://www.shcdavenport.org/ or call the parish at (563) 324-3257.