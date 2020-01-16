Love, not punishment

The U.S. Catholic Bishops, at their meeting last fall, designated abortion as their “preeminent priority” and, as such, it will be part of their letter to Catholics ahead of the 2020 elections. It seems to me that only a roomful of men could put the cart before the horse on this serious issue. What would happen if the bishops instead used their influence to support and lobby for solutions that could allow many women to choose to carry the unplanned pregnancy?

Those solutions would include increased access to affordable healthcare, including expanded Medicaid for the most needy pregnant women; access to affordable or free daycare for those who must work; a living wage for those working in service jobs, including in Catholic agencies; access to free child health clinics; reduction in prescription drug prices; and not reducing critical programs like SNAP for groceries.

We could transform our society with more love, and less punishment. If the bishops really believe that repealing Roe v. Wade is the preeminent answer, they still do not know their flocks.

Mary Lu Callahan

Iowa City