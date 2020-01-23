Progress continues on shared sports complex in Davenport

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Work on the future soccer/track/football stadium shared between Assumption High School and St. Ambrose University continues.

Andy Craig, president of Assumption High School, said wet weather this past fall put some work behind. The relatively mild winter, to this point, has prevented the ground from freezing, which prevents some other work from being completed. The weight of the construction equipment would push down work already done on the fields. Despite these minor setbacks, he said progress continues.

The new stadium is being built behind Assumption High School. Workers have completed grading the site and run utilities to the new site. Footings near the high school and near the field across the creek are nearing completion. The footings are for a bridge connecting both properties.

Phase II of the St. Vincent Center complex is estimated to cost $9 million. This includes construction of a regulation-size football/soccer field surrounded by an all-weather track. A 500-seat section of bleachers, press box, restrooms and concessions are part of the plan. Parking is east, across the creek.

Phase I, which is in use, includes two practice fields for lacrosse, soccer and football; a softball diamond, seating and a concession stand with restrooms and press box. The schools have balanced 15 teams using the Phase I fields. Cost for that phase was $6.5 million.

Assumption owns the complex and has a lease agreement with St. Ambrose. Phase II is expected to be completed before this fall. Phase III will include a grandstand and an additional building at the new football/soccer complex. No date has been set for that phase.