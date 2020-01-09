To the editor:

My wish for the new year regards a matter of life and death: make abortion illegal again. We can do it. Abortion is the murder of tiny, helpless unborn babies. The judges and politicians that made it possible for the legalization of abortion in 1973 were wrong. Didn’t they have children and grandchildren? Didn’t they ever hold a precious baby?

Abortion should not have been made legal! We need to pray to God that he will forgive our country. Babies are a special gift from God and need our love and protection. No human law can override God’s law that states, “Thou shalt not kill.”

Ruth Weber

Davenport