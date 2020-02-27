Bishop Thomas Zinkula’s schedule for March 2020

1 IOWA CITY — Mass, St. Wenceslaus, 8 a.m.

1 IOWA CITY — Mass, St. Wenceslaus, 10 a.m.

1 IOWA CITY — Rite of Election, St. Patrick, 3 p.m.

4 DAVENPORT — School Mass, St. Paul the Apostle, 12:45 p.m.

7 DUBUQUE — Mass, Catholic Order of Foresters, 8 a.m.

7 FAIRFIELD — Confirmation, St. Mary, 5:30 p.m.

8 BURLINGTON — Confirmation, Divine Mercy, Burlington and St. Mary, Dodgeville at St. John the Baptist, 10 a.m.

8 KEOKUK — Confirmation, Church of All Saints, 4:30 p.m.

9-11 WASHINGTON, D.C. — USCCB administrative meeting

14 MELROSE — 150th anniversary and fundraiser

15 COLFAX — Pastor Installation Mass, Immaculate Conception, 9 a.m.

19 DAVENPORT — Humility of Mary Convent, Mass

19 DAVENPORT — Vision 20/20 Steering Committee meeting

19 CLINTON — Meal and Lenten Service, L’Arche

21 IOWA CITY — Diocesan Pastoral Council, St. Patrick, 10 a.m.

21 RIVERSIDE — Project Miriam, St. Mary

21 CENTERVILLE — Confirmation, St. Mary, 5:30 p.m.

22 ALBIA — Confirmation, St. Mary, Albia; St. Patrick, Georgetown; St. Peter, Lovilia, at St. Mary, 10:30 a.m.

22 Mount PLEASANT — Con­fir­mation, St. Alphonsus, 2 p.m.

25 DAVENPORT — Confirmation, St. Alphonsus, Davenport, and St. Peter, Buffalo at St. Alphonsus, 7 p.m.

26 DAVENPORT — Diocesan Building Commission

28 OXFORD — Confirmation, St. Mary, 10 a.m.

28 LONG GROVE — Confirmation, St. Ann, 4 p.m.

29 LECLAIRE — Confirmation, Our Lady of the River, LeClaire, and Church of the Visitation, Camanche, at Our Lady of the River, 8 a.m.

29 BURLINGTON — Diocesan Scout Mass, St. John, 2 p.m.