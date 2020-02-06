Catholic Schools Week: a new perspective

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — “Today we celebrate our faith, God’s love and the many gifts he gives us — especially the Eucharist,” Father Rich Adam told students from Scott County Catholic schools during Mass on Jan. 30.

The students in grades two through eight gathered with Assumption High School students in the high school’s gym to celebrate Catholic Schools Week. The younger students came from Lourdes Catholic School in Bettendorf and All Saints, John F. Kennedy and St. Paul the Apostle Catholic schools in Davenport.

Father Adam, pastor and rector of Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport, presided at the Mass, concelebrated by Father Jason Crossen of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Bett­endorf; Father Tony Herold, pastor of St. Paul the Apostle Parish in Dav­enport; and Father Joseph Sia, director of vocations for the Diocese of Davenport.

During his homily, Father Adam said he was going to use some technology to aid the delivery of his message. “God, I hope this works.” But first, he gave examples of how people see the same event differently. You may go to a movie at the theater and think it was “the best” movie. But your friend thought it was “Okay.” At a game, the referee blows the whistle and calls a foul. Assumption fans may cheer and the opposing team is upset. “It’s the same game viewed differently,” he said.

“Our world is like that — diverse views. Do we see the glass of water as half full or half empty? We do that to other people and our faith, too.”

Pointing to the video screens around the gym, Father Adam asked the students, “Do you see all three images?” The screens showed the image of a mother, father and child. Another image appeared. “Do you see it spinning or not?” He noted the image was a repeated pattern. Some will see a still image of something similar to a pinwheel. Others will see it spinning.

“Which middle dot is bigger?” he asked of the next image. “Both are the same.” However, the dots surrounding each middle dot were of different sizes. “We focus on it, differently.”

“And one more,” Father Adam said. “What is this?” The image on the screen was a black and white outline of something. He held the same image, carved in wood, in his hand. The crowd was in awe, as most did not recognize the image, which spelled “Jesus.” “With trained eyes, we see things differently. We need to look beyond what is right in front of us.” He told the students they need to have the right perception to get to heaven.

His next example for his homily was the story of a young man looking at Earth from above through a bay window. The man put on a pair of eyeglasses. “Put down those glasses,” a voice boomed over the sound system. The voice projected was “God” speaking. He asked the young man what he saw.

The young man said hatred, violence, indifference. He wanted to destroy the planet.

“God” responded, saying he saw those who are lost, caring people and those who see beyond themselves.

Seeing through God’s glasses we see a different way, Father Adam said. “Learn, live and share. What kind of light are you?” he asked the students.