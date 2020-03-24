24 Hours for the Lord Deaneries will offer 24 hours of adoration and confession

Bishop Thomas Zinkula has asked each of the six deaneries in the Diocese of Davenport to provide for at least one church to be open for 24 hours for eucharistic adoration and confession March 20-21.

Deaneries provided the following schedules to The Catholic Messenger:

Clinton Deanery: Each of the eight priests in the deanery will hear confessions for three hours March 20-21 to total 24 hours at various parishes of the deanery. Prince of Peace Parish in Clinton will be open for confession March 20 from 10 a.m. to noon and 4:30-5:30 p.m. and on March 21 from noon to 2 p.m. and 4-5 p.m.

Assumption & St. Patrick Parish in Charlotte will be open March 20 after Stations of the Cross from 7-8 p.m., and on March 21 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

St. Mary Parish in Mechanicsville will hear confessions March 20 from 8 a.m. to noon.

St. Mary Parish in Tipton will hear confessions March 21 from 1-4 p.m.

St. Joseph Parish in DeWitt will be open for confessions every Wednesday from 4-5:30 p.m.

St. Ann Parish in Long Grove will be open for confession March 21 from 2-5 p.m.

Church of the Visitation in Camanche will be open for confession March 21 from 3-4 p.m.

Our Lady of the River Parish in LeClaire will be open for confession March 21 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Davenport Deanery: Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport will offer adoration and reconciliation on March 20 starting at 3 p.m., Stations of the Cross at 5:10 p.m., Mass at 5:30 p.m. and adoration and reconciliation from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Grinnell Deanery: St. Mary Parish in Oskaloosa will be open for confession March 29 from 7-8 p.m. or until all confessions are heard.

St. Mary Parish in Pella will be open for confession March 30 from 7-8 p.m. or until all confessions are heard.

St. Joseph Parish in North English will offer adoration March 17 after the 9 a.m. Mass until 7 p.m. when Stations of the Cross will be offered. Confessions will be heard from 5-7 p.m.

St. Patrick Parish in Marengo will offer adoration after 9 a.m. Mass on March 20 until Stations of the Cross begin at 7 p.m. Confessions will be heard from 5-7 p.m.

St. Mary Parish in Williams­burg will offer adoration after the 7:30 a.m. Mass on March 21 until 7 p.m. when Stations of the Cross will be offered. Confessions will be heard from 5-7 p.m.

Immaculate Conception Parish in Colfax will offer exposition, adoration and benediction from noon to 7 p.m. March 20. Confessions will be heard during that time.

St. Mary Parish in Grinnell will offer eucharistic adoration March 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and hear confessions from 1-3 p.m.

Sacred Heart Parish in Melcher will offer adoration and hear confessions March 30 from 5-7 p.m.

St. Anthony Parish in Knoxville will offer adoration and hear confessions March 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Sacred Heart Parish in Newton will offer adoration with confession starting at 3 p.m. on March 27, with benediction to conclude by 5 p.m.

Iowa City Deanery: Confession will be offered around the clock starting at 8:30 a.m., when Mass begins on March 20 at St. Patrick Church in Iowa City. Adoration and Stations of the Cross in English begin at 9 a.m., Stations of the Cross in Spanish at 6 p.m. Mass will conclude the 24 Hours at 8:30 a.m. on March 21.

Keokuk Deanery: Parishes throughout the deanery will hear confessions March 20 and 21. Holy Family Parish, Fort Madison, (Ss. Mary & Joseph Church) will hear confessions March 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. Mary Parish, West Point, will hear confessions March 20 from noon to 4 p.m.

Church of All Saints, Keokuk, will hear confessions March 20 from 1-5 p.m.

St. James Parish at St. Paul will hear confessions March 20 from 2-6 p.m.

Divine Mercy Parish, Burlington, (Ss. Mary & Patrick Church) will hear confessions March 20 from 6-10 p.m.

St. Alphonsus Parish, Mount Pleasant, will hear confessions March 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Ottumwa Deanery: Parishes will offer the sacrament of penance March 20. St. Patrick Parish in Ottumwa will celebrate Mass at 8 a.m. followed by adoration/confession until 11 a.m.

St. Mary of the Visitation Parish in Ottumwa will offer adoration from 11 a.m. to noon and hear confessions from noon to 1 p.m.

St. Mary Parish in Albia will offer adoration and hear confessions from 3-5 p.m. and Stations of the Cross at 5:10 p.m.

Holy Trinity Parish in Keota will offer adoration and hear confessions from 4-6 p.m. Stations of the Cross begin at 6 p.m.

St. Mary Parish in Centerville will begin Stations of the Cross at 5:30 p.m., followed by evening prayer from 6-6:30 p.m.

St. Patrick Parish in Melrose will begin Stations of the Cross at 7 p.m. and hear confessions afterwards until 9 p.m.

St. Mary Parish in Fairfield will hear confessions starting at 7:30 p.m.