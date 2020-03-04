Calendar of Events

Holocaust essay/art contest

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Quad Cities Yom Hashoah (Holocaust Remembrance) Committee announces a call for entries for the “Ida Kramer Children and the Holocaust Essay Contest” and the “Meyer and Frances Shnurman Holocaust Visual Arts Contest” which are open to all Quad City Area students in grades 7-12. The deadline for entries is March 1.

Both contests offer $500 for first prize with a $100 gift card to the teacher who provided guidance, $200 for second prize with a $50 gift card to the teacher who provided guidance and a $100 third prize, with a $50 gift card to the teacher who provided guidance.

The First Prize essay will be read during the annual Yom Hashoah (Holocaust) Remembrance Program on April 19 at Tri-City Jewish Center in Rock Island, Illinois. The Visual Art entries will be displayed at the Annual Yom Hashoah Remembrance program. In addition, entries may be displayed in schools, libraries, etc. throughout the Quad Cites before and/or after April 19.

Yom Hashoah, or Days of Remembrance, is observed as a day of commemoration each year for the 6 million Jews that perished during the Holocaust. While it is primarily observed by Jews, it is by no means an exclusive commemoration, as witnessed by the community-wide event held here in the Quad Cities.

The Quad Cities Yom Hashoah Committee is made up of community leaders of various faiths and organizations, and is sponsored by the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities, Temple Emanuel, Tri-City Jewish Center, Churches United, Augustana College, St. Ambrose University, Black Hawk College and Scott Community College.

For more information go to www.jfqc.org or www.hecqc.org.

March 6

Clinton — Celebrate International Women’s Day at Rastrelli’s Tuscany Center with lunch and a presentation from St. Ambrose University-Dav­en­port theology adjunct professor Kit Evans-Ford from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Franciscan Peace Center and the Clinton YWCA. Luncheon entree choices are chicken marsala or stuffed portabello mushroom. Tickets are $20 with a discounted rate for tables of 8 ($140). Register by Feb. 26 by calling the YWCA at (563) 242-2110.

Keokuk — Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament at Church of All Saints Parish will begin at 8 a.m. and conclude with Benediction at 6 p.m.

March 5-8

Bettendorf — St. John Vianney Parish will present “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” March 5-7 at 7 p.m. and March 8 at 2 p.m. There is no charge for tickets; they are available after weekend Masses, at the church office or by calling (563) 332-7910.

March 6-8

Davenport – Assumption Knight Players’ will perform Freaky Friday March 6 and 7 at 7 p.m. and March 8 at 2 p.m. Buy tickets at www.showtix4u.com or at the door.

March 7

Bettendorf — A trivia night to benefit the construction of a Catholic middle school in Nigeria will take place at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish. Doors open at 6 p.m. and trivia starts at 7 p.m. Register teams of up to 8; cost is $80 per table. Bring your own food and drinks. Register at ololkofc@gmail.com or call (563) 332-6273.

Keokuk — Church of All Saints Parish is hosting “Welcoming Angels,” an afternoon of prayer, learning and reflection, from 1-4 p.m. Speaker Sheri Wohlfert will help guests reflect on the spirituality of hospitality and of welcoming people into a community. There is no cost to attend.

March 8

Iowa City — Byzantine Catholic Outreach of Iowa will celebrate Divine Liturgy at 3:30 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Parish.

Lone Tree/Nichols — St. Mary Parish is hosting a pancake breakfast at the Lone Tree American Legion from 8 a.m. to noon. Enjoy pancakes, sausage, ham and more. Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for youths 6-10.

March 10

Clinton — The Franciscan Peace Center of the Sisters of St. Francis will hold an Anti-Trafficking Committee meeting at 9 a.m. in The Canticle. Contact Lori Freudenberg at (563) 242-7611 for more information.

Iowa City — Father Michael Rossman, SJ, a Regina-Iowa City graduate, will offer a presentation, “What Should I Do? Making Decisions with the Wisdom of St. Ignatius,” at Newman Catholic Student Center March 10 at 7 p.m.

March 14

Melrose — St. Patrick Parish will celebrate the 150th year of the parish at Melrose Com­munity Center with dinner at 4:30 p.m., an auction at 5:30 p.m. with a dance to follow. Festivities include a raffle and children’s games. Cost is $10 for adults, free for children under 7 years old.

Davenport — St. Ambrose University is hosting speaker Kathy Kelly from Veterans for Peace in the Rogalski Center ballroom at 7 p.m. She will speak about non-violence in the Christian tradition with her presentation, “If You Want to Thank Us For Our Service, Work for Peace.”

March 15

Iowa City — St. Patrick Parish will celebrate the “Wearin’ o’ the Green” with an Irish breakfast served 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the social hall. Enjoy egg breakfast casseroles, sausage, fruit-yogurt parfaits, pastries, and a beverage for a free-will donation. Win a themed pot of gold! Chances are $1/each, and “Father O’Juarez” and leprechauns will draw 10 winning names at 1:45 p.m. Need not be present to win.

March 19

Clinton — As part of the Social Justice Film Fest series, the film “The Invisible Class” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. at The Canticle.

March 28

Rock Island, Ill. — A conference, “Make Families Great Again,” will take place at St. Pius X Parish’s Farrell Hall. Pray the rosary at 12:45 p.m., hear presentations from 1-3:45 p.m. and celebrate Mass at 4 p.m. Call or text Jacqueline Newhouse at (563) 505-8369, email jacquelinenewhouse@gmail.com or go to eventbrite.com and search “Make Families Great Again 2020” to register.

NFP

Davenport — Natural Family Planning classes in the Couple to Couple League method will take place March 15, April 19 and May 17 – location TBA. Online self-paced classes are also available. Contact Al and Beth Budelier for more information at elizabethimel@yahoo.com or (563) 324-7040.

FISH FRIES

Bettendorf — St. John Vianney Parish will host “Fish Friday” Lenten dinners Feb. 28 and April 3 at the parish center from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Entrees include baked fish ($8), fish tacos ($8) and shrimp tacos ($8) and grilled cheese ($4). A la carte items are also available. Pray the Stations of the Cross at 5:30 p.m.; adoration at 6 p.m.

Clinton — Clinton/Camanche Knights of Columbus are hosting fish fries every Friday through April 3 from 4-7 p.m. in the Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Parish hall. Choose from baked or fried fish, shrimp, and grilled cheese.

Coralville — St. Thomas More Parish is hosting fish fries Feb. 28, March 13 and 27 from 5-7 p.m. at the church.

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Parish’s Special Needs Fish Fry will take place Feb. 28 from 4-6 p.m. in the gymnasium. Reservations due by Feb. 25. For more information and to RSVP call the parish office at (563) 322-0987.

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Parish is hosting fish fries Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, and April 3 from 4-7 p.m. in the cafeteria. Baked and fried fish are available along with grilled cheese sandwiches. Adults pay $12, and children pay $5.

Davenport — The Davenport Knights of Columbus Hall hosts Friday night lenten buffets through Good Friday from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. at 1111 W. 35th St. A variety of fish, as well as roast beef (for non-Catholic friends) will be served. Cost is $14 for adults and $7 for children ages 10 and under.

Iowa City — KC Council 842 will host Lenten dinners each Friday during Lent (except Good Friday) from 5-7 p.m. at the KC Family Center, Dinners feature fried catfish, shrimp, or baked salmon, bread, vegetable, potato and dessert. For additional information call (319) 341-9097.

Muscatine — Fish fries will take place Fridays during Lent at Saints Mary and Mathias School. Adults pay $10 and children 5-12 pay $5.

West Liberty — Knights of Columbus will host Fish Fries at the Parish Life Center Feb. 28, March 13 and 27, and April 3 from 5-7 p.m. Enjoy catfish fillets, baked potato, beans, coleslaw, and dessert. Cost is $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12. A shrimp fry will take place March 6 from 5-7 p.m. for the same price.

LENT

Clinton — Sisters of St. Francis will celebrate Lenten Vespers Sundays during Lent at 6 p.m. at The Canticle. The reflections will be based on the theme, “Lent: A time of yearning for the Living God.” The March 1 topic is temptation.

Clinton — Jesus Christ Prince of Peace Parish and the Sisters of St. Francis will host Peace Soup at the Prince of Peace Parish Hall Tuesdays at 6 p.m. during Lent. Enjoy a soup supper while listening to guest speakers discuss “Care of our Common Home.” The March 10 program will focus on Iowa’s ecology and the impact humans have on the environment.

Davenport — Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat will host “Wednesday Nights with Barb” on Wednesday evenings during Lent from 6:30-8 p.m. at Humility of Mary Center. On March 4, Catholic Messenger Editor Barb Arland-Fye will talk with Matt Russell, director of Iowa Interfaith Power and Light, about climate change, referencing Pope Francis’ apostolic letter, “Laudato Sí.” On March 11, she will speak with Father Bud Grant about environmental theology. On March 18, Micah Kiel will talk about his new book on Pope Francis, ecology and the Bible. On March 25, Arland-Fye will speak with Amy Kersten about energy efficiency in the home.

ONGOING

Bettendorf — St. John Vianney Parish is hosting Matter of Balance classes weekly on Tuesdays from 1:30-3:30 p.m. This class is designed to reduce the risk of falls and promote safety. Space is limited; call (563) 332-7910, ext. 122 to register.

Bettendorf — The Women’s Choice Center invites everyone to attend its monthly gathering in the chapel. The chapel is open the first Monday of the month from 5-7 p.m. with structured prayer and reflection to follow from 6-6:30 p.m.

Bettendorf — A new 13-week Grief Share program at St. John Vianney Parish will begin Feb 2. Sessions will be held on Sundays from 2-4 p.m. in the East Room below the church office. Contact health@sjvbett.org or (563) 332-7910 ext. 122 to register or for questions.

Davenport — Father Bill Kneemiller is hosting a lunch Bible study program, “Lunch with the Popes,” Mondays at the Kahl Home after the 11:15 a.m. Mass. A $5 sub and salad meal will be offered; those wanting the meal should contact Fr. Kneemiller at kneemillerw@diodav.org or call (563) 321-0124 prior to the study.

Davenport — Nourish, a caregiver support group, resumes on Feb. 6 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. in the gathering space meeting room at Our Lady of Victory Parish. This support group meets the first Thursday every month. Guest speaker on Feb. 6 is Deacon Mike Snyder from Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Bettendorf. He will share an unique perspective on care giving and faith and how to cope with the stress of a caregiver.

Davenport — Our Lady of Victory Parish is hosting GriefShare on Sundays at 12:15 p.m. in the gathering space meeting room. This program will run through Dec. 8. A light lunch will be provided by the Wellness ministry at OLV.

Davenport — A Grief Support Group at St. Anthony Parish meets every Tuesday 3:30-5 p.m. in the church library. For more info contact Ginny at (309) 523-9251, Sue at (563) 381-9050 or the parish secretary at (563) 322-3303.z

Iowa City — A 12-week divorced and separated ministry, Surviving Divorce: Hope and Healing for Catholic Families takes place from 6:30-8 p.m. on Tuesdays at St. Patrick Parish. Material cost is $20. For more information contact Stephanie Zeising at (319) 530-5487 or joyingratitude@gmail.com

LeClaire – “Companions on the Journey” Grief Share Group meets the first Saturday of the month at Our Lady of the River Church from 4:15-5:15 p.m.

Moline, Ill. — Join in the study of prayer in the tradition of St. Teresa of Avila and St. John of the Cross with the Secular Discalced Carmelite Community of St. Joseph and the Prophet Elijah on the second Sunday of each month at 1 p.m. at St. Mary Church (in the Marion Center), Moline. For more information, call Barb Grothe, 563-528-9424 or email at barbgrothe@

gmail.com.

Rock Island, Ill. — Pope St. John XXIII Fraternity meets the first Sunday of each month at 2 p.m. at Unity Point Trinity in Rock Island. For more info contact Candice Chaloupka, at candice11@msn.com.

Courage is a Catholic support group for men and women experiencing same sex attraction. Encourage is a group for friends and family members of persons experiencing same sex attraction. For more information call Marianne Agnoli (563) 888-4242; Father Thom Hennen (Cour­age), (563) 888-4255; Father Tony Herold (Encourage in English), (563) 888-4363; or Father Joseph Sia (Encourage in Spanish), (319) 728-8210.