Diocese to host one-day retreats for men, women

By Rosina Hendrickson

For The Catholic Messenger

This April, the Diocese of Davenport will offer one-day retreats for men and women during the Easter season. These retreats will offer participants the opportunity to rejoice in their relationship with God, form community and experience transformation.

The women’s retreat, “God’s Simple Path,” will take place April 18 at Holy Trinity Parish in Richmond from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The retreat facilitator is Mel Kennedy, a self-described “musicianary” (musician and missionary) from the Diocese of Reno, Nevada. Kennedy will draw from the work and writings of St. Teresa of Kolkata and focus on five stones on that path — prayer, faith, love, service and peace. By combining reflection, prayer, music and action, she will invite women to draw closer to God and one another. She will challenge participants to transform their lives by embracing daily a call to holiness and living more smoothly, joyfully and peacefully.

The men’s retreat, “From Wild Men to Wise Men,” will take place April 25 at St. Mary Parish in Solon from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Armando Cervantes, the director of Youth and Young Adult Ministries for the Diocese of Orange, California, will serve as the retreat facilitator. Cervantes will guide participants in experiencing how true freedom is not found in being wild but by being wise. Wisdom comes through a call to lead, an understanding of truth and morality, a freedom from sin and embracing one’s free will. Through stories, prayer and reflections, Cervantes will guide participants towards real freedom, challenging them to take a closer look at themselves, as God sees them.

These retreats are open to all men and women of the diocese 18 years of age and older. Cost is $30 for registration received prior to March 29 and $40 after that date. Registration deadline is one week prior to each retreat. For more information, or to register, go to http://www.davenportdiocese.org/adult-retreat or contact Rosina Hendrickson at (563) 888-4244 or hendrickson@davenportdiocese.org