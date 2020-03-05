To the Editor:

Sincere thanks to Bishop (Thomas) Zinkula and all the priests who responded to the bishop’s initiative and spoke this past weekend on pornography. It takes courage and the guidance of the Holy Spirit, to address a topic that makes many people uncomfortable.

Just this past week, another media outlet reported an incident of sexual assault that occurred on a Bettendorf school bus last summer. The details were horrific. Pornography played a role in the incident. It is alarming that our children have to deal with this issue.

We need our parishes to step up and forcefully offer the truth. Otherwise, our children stand defenseless. Most importantly, we have a spiritual weapon. Let’s consecrate ourselves and our children to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, asking her to protect our purity. She will.

Chris Migiel

Bettendorf