SAU continues online only

DAVENPORT — Due to the escalating COVID-19 pandemic, St. Ambrose University announced March 19 that courses will continue via distance-delivery formats through the end of spring semester, May 8. Classes are not being cancelled. The university will announce a decision regarding spring commencement ceremonies at a later date.

Distance-delivery-only format began March 16 at the university, at the conclusion of its mid-semester spring break.

Face-to-face classes tentatively were scheduled to resume on March 30, but the continued escalation of the coronavirus pandemic led to the March 19 decision. “We know this is truly disappointing for our students, as it is for the entire St. Ambrose community,” said Sister Joan Lescinski, CSJ, president of St. Ambrose. “These are decisions virtually no one in the U.S. higher education community previously has been forced to make. Like many other institutions, we will follow directives from health professionals and governmental agencies to ensure the safety of our students, faculty and staff.” Campus offices will remain open to staff and faculty, and a select number of students who do not have alternative housing or who have a demonstrated academic need will be allowed to continue to live in residence halls.

All university events are canceled through May 8.