Seeking forgiveness: A listing of communal penance services

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

During this Lenten season, many parishes throughout the Diocese of Davenport will add additional penance services in which multiple priests will be available to hear confessions. Below is a list of communal penance services provided by parishes to The Catholic Messenger.

Burlington: St. John Church (for Des Moines County parishes), April 4 at 10 a.m.

Clinton: Prince of Peace Parish, April 4 at 11 a.m.

Columbus Junction: St. Joseph Parish, March 31 at 6:30 p.m.

Coralville: St. Thomas More Parish, March 30 at 7 p.m.

Davenport: Christ the King Chapel at St. Ambrose University, March 31 at 7 p.m.

Davenport: Sacred Heart Cathedral (for Davenport Deanery), March 15 at 3 p.m.

DeWitt: St. Joseph Parish, April 5 at 3:30 p.m.

Fort Madison: Holy Family Parish (at Sacred Heart Church), March 29 at 1:30 p.m.

Grand Mound: Ss. Philip & James Parish, March 22 at 3:30 p.m.

Iowa City: St. Mary Parish, March 28 at 10 a.m.

Iowa City: St. Patrick Parish, March 29 at 2 p.m.

Iowa City: St. Wenceslaus Parish, March 31 at 7 p.m.

Keota: Holy Trinity Parish, March 24 at 6:30 p.m. (also for St. Mary Parish in Sigourney)

Muscatine: Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish, April 5 at 3 p.m. (also for St. Mary Parish in Wilton)

Newton: Sacred Heart Parish, March 18 at 7 p.m.

St. Paul: St. James Parish, March 29 at 4:30 p.m.

Solon: St. Mary Parish, April 1 at 6:30 p.m.

West Point: St. Mary Parish, March 29 at 3 p.m.