Sr. Cebula joins Nun’s Life board

Sister Jan Cebula, president of the Clinton Franciscans, has joined A Nun’s Life Ministry Board of Directors. The ministry welcomed three new board members in February.

A Nun’s Life Ministry (NL) is an internet-based ministry at aNunsLife.org and on social media. Founded in 2006, A Nun’s Life helps people discover and grow in their vocation, wherever God is calling.

Sister Cebula said NL is a way to “reach younger people today where they live,” especially women. “It’s really a format for helping people discern their call, whether it be to religious life or (something else), and learn how their faith and spirituality integrates into their lives.” As a board member, she will help to ensure the organization runs smoothly, especially as it relates to planning, fiscal responsibility and oversight.

NL’s executive director, Sister Maxine Kollasch, IHM, said the new board members “exemplify the spirit of A Nun’s Life. They bring great energy, expertise, and insight to our mission.”