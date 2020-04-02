Appointments

Effective Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Rev. Nicholas Akindele, while remaining as Defender of the Bond for the Marriage Tribunal of the Diocese of Davenport, and parochial vicar of Holy Family Parish, Davenport, St. Alphonsus Parish, Davenport, and St. Peter Parish, Buffalo, relieved of present assignment as parochial vicar of St. John Vianney Parish, Bettendorf.

Effective Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Rev. Charles A. Adam, DMin, while remaining as pastor of St. Thomas More Parish, Coralville, appointed as Dean of the Iowa City Deanery.

Rev. David Brownfield, PhD, while remaining as pastor of All Saints Parish, Keokuk, appointed priest moderator of St. Joseph Parish, Montrose.

Rev. Bruce A. DeRammelaere, relieved of present assignment as pastor of St. James Parish, St. Paul and St. John Parish, Houghton, and assigned as pastor of St. Paul the Apostle Parish, Davenport.

Rev. Daniel R. Dorau, relieved of present assignment as parochial vicar of Divine Mercy Parish, Burlington, and St. Mary Parish, Dodgeville, and assigned as pastor of St. James Parish, St. Paul and St. John Parish, Houghton.

Rev. Ross M. Epping, while remaining as pastor of St. Mary Parish, Grinnell, also assigned as Director of Vocations for the Diocese of Davenport.

Rev. Scott M. Foley, relieved of present assignment as parochial vicar of St. Paul the Apostle Parish, Davenport, and assigned as parochial vicar of Our Lady of Victory Parish, Davenport.

Rev. Jacob M. Greiner, while remaining as pastor of Our Lady of Victory Parish, Davenport, also assigned as Director of Seminarians for the Diocese of Davenport and priest moderator of St. Andrew Parish, Blue Grass.

Rev. Thomas J. Hennen, STL, while remaining as Chaplain at St. Ambrose University and Associate Director of Vocations for the Diocese of Davenport, also appointed to the office of Vicar General for the Diocese of Davenport and a Consultor for the Diocese of Davenport.

Very Rev. Anthony J. Herold, VG, while remaining a Consultor for the Diocese of Davenport, relieved of present assignment as pastor of St. Paul the Apostle Parish, Davenport and Vicar General for the Diocese of Davenport, and assigned as pastor of Sacred Heart Parish, Newton, and appointed as Dean of the Grinnell Deanery.

Very Rev. Rudolph T. Juarez, JCL, EV, VF, while remaining as Vicar for Hispanics for the Diocese of Davenport and a Consultor for the Diocese of Davenport; relieved of present assignment as pastor of St. Patrick Parish, Iowa City, with ministry to the Hispanic Community in Iowa City, pastor of St. Joseph Parish, West Liberty, pastor of St. Bernadette Parish, West Branch, and Dean of the Iowa City Deanery; and assigned as pastor of St. Anthony Parish, Davenport.

Rev. John D. Lamansky, having completed his graduate studies at Pontifical Gregorian University, Rome, assigned as parochial vicar of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Bettendorf.

Rev. Apo T. Mpanda, relieved of present assignment as pastor of St. Anthony Parish, Davenport, and priest moderator of St. Andrew Parish, Blue Grass, and assigned as pastor of Our Lady of the River Parish, LeClaire and Church of the Visitation, Camanche.

Rev. Joseph P. V. Phung, while remaining as pastor of Holy Family Parish, Fort Madison, relieved of present assignment as pastor of St. Joseph Parish, Montrose.

Mr. Trevor Pullinger, while remaining as pastoral associate of All Saints Parish, Keokuk, appointed as parish life coordinator of St. Joseph Parish, Montrose.

Rev. William E. Reynolds, JCL, VF, from assignment as pastor of Sacred Heart Parish, Newton and Dean of the Grinnell Deanery to retirement.

Rev. Troy A. Richmond, relieved of present assignment as pastor of Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish, Muscatine, and St. Joseph Parish, Columbus Junction, and assigned as pastor of St. Mary Parish, Oskaloosa and St. Mary Parish, Pella.

Rev. Msgr. Drake Shafer, from assignment as pastor of St. Ann Parish, Long Grove, to retirement.

Rev. Joseph M. Sia, while remaining a Consultor for the Diocese of Davenport; relieved of present assignment as Director of Vocations for the Diocese of Davenport and sacramental minister of St. Mary Parish, Davenport, with ministry to the Hispanic Community in Davenport; and assigned as pastor of St. Patrick Parish, Iowa City, St. Bernadette Parish, West Branch, and St. Joseph Parish, West Liberty, and Director of the Recently Ordained Program for the Diocese of Davenport.

Rev. John D. Spiegel, from assignment as pastor of St. Mary Parish, Oskaloosa and St. Mary Parish, Pella to retirement.

Rev. Christopher T. Weber, relieved of present assignment as parochial vicar of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Bettendorf, and assigned as pastor of Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish, Muscatine, and St. Joseph Parish, Columbus Junction.

Rev. Joseph M. Wolf, JCL, while remaining as a Tribunal Judge, Delegate of the Bishop, and Promotor of Justice, relieved of present assignment as pastor of Our Lady of the River Parish, LeClaire and Church of the Visitation, Camanche, and assigned as pastor of St. Ann Parish, Long Grove.

Rev. Christopher R. Young, while remaining Delegate for the Bishop in Matrimonial Matters for the Diocese of Davenport, relieved of present assignment as pastor of St. Mary Parish, Davenport, and assigned as parochial vicar of St. Anthony Parish, Davenport.

Thomas Zinkula, Bishop

Deacon David Montgomery, Chancellor