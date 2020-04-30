Father Parlette was a former Baptist minister

DAVENPORT — Father Thomas Parlette, 73, a retired priest of the Diocese of Davenport, died April 29 at Country Manor.

Born in Lima, Ohio, a son of Orville and Myrtle (Waggoner) Parlette, he attended school in Michigan. He received a bachelor’s degree from Judson College in Elgin, Illinois, and graduated from Eastern Baptist Seminary in Philadelphia. He was a Baptist minister and civilian employee for the U.S. Army before joining the Catholic Church.

While in the Army for nine years, he spent a majority of time as director of religious education at several Army posts, including Augsburg, Germany. After discerning a calling to the priesthood, he studied at St. Ambrose College in Davenport and completed his theology studies at the Catholic University. On June 23, 1989, he was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Gerald O’Keefe at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Bettendorf.

Father Parlette was a parochial vicar at All Saints Parish-Keokuk;Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Parish-Clinton; St. John the Baptist Parish-Burlington; St. Patrick Parish-Burlington; St. Mary Parish-West Burlington and St. Mary Parish-Dodgeville. He also was an instructor at Notre Dame High School-Burlington. Then he served as pastor at St. Anthony Parish-Knoxville; Sacred Heart Parish-Melcher and St. Mary Parish-Pella; Ss. Mary & Joseph Parish-Fort Madison; Sacred Heart Parish-Fort Madison; St. Joseph Parish-Montrose; St. Ann Parish-Long Grove; St. Alphonsus Parish-Davenport and St. Peter Parish-Buffalo. He retired in 2013 due to health reasons.

Father Parlette was fluent in four languages, including German, French and Spanish.

Due to the current coronavirus health crisis, a private service will take place with burial in the Priest Circle at Mount. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be made to St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Davenport.