Idea for coping with isolation

To the Editor:

May I suggest an activity for readers during this time of isolation? Particularly if you live in a small town or rural area, contact your community cemetery board. (It took me three phone calls.) Ask if you can help with spring cleanup. These small cemeteries generally rely on volunteers. A great endeavor because: 1) It gets you out of the house;

2) It’s quiet; 3) you will get your steps in; 4) you are caring for the dead; 5) you are caring for your community; and you will have a feeling of accomplishment. Readers, what meaningful activity have you discovered to help you cope during this difficult time. Let’s share our ideas!

Madelyn Phares

Princeton