Music and the light of Christ

Sing out “You are the Light of the World.” Sing out “Christ our Light, thanks be to God. Alleluia!”

The Good News that the media is projecting is the importance of music and light in everyone’s life. People are putting up Christmas lights, singing aloud solo and/or in groups from their balcony, patio, windows and/or tech devices to bring hope and healing and to suppress fear associated with mystery.

The NYC Metropolitan Opera is live streaming for free, former productions of famous operas. We can “live stream” and add hope through our light and voice.

Make Palm Sunday an outreach of our palms to others — at a safe distance of course!

This Easter Vigil, as we celebrate Christ’s Resurrection, as we attend services in spirit, when the presider sings out “Christ our Light,” we can sing out in volume — alone or in chorus — “Thanks be to God, Alleluia.” The goodness of others manifests Christ’s light and voice for others.

Annamarie Marcalus, OSF

Iowa City