Parish offeratory request

Masses may be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the work of the church goes on. The 77 parishes across the Diocese of Davenport are still performing vital ministry work — though a bit differently with public health restrictions in place.

Baptisms and funerals, Masses online, prayer support and community outreach — these efforts and more help to meet people’s spiritual needs during this uncertain time when people can’t attend Mass in person because of the coronavirus pandemic. Cancellation of Masses affects the offertory collections, which represent the largest source of income for parishes to fund their ministry efforts.

Parishioners are encouraged to consider mailing in their Sunday offertory gifts to their parishes or giving online, if possible. “Our parishes depend on your weekly financial gifts to continue their ministries in this critical time of crisis when we are not able to go to Mass,” said Michael Hoffman, diocesan director of development and stewardship. “We are still called to give our time and our financial resources. We have a spiritual need to give in gratitude for all the blessings we receive.”

Now may be a good time to transition from the traditional envelopes to online giving, he suggested. “A number of people have told me that they are giving online for the first time.” Others are making an extra effort to mail in their offertory gifts every week.

Many of the diocese’s 77 parishes offer online giving. This option creates a regular system of giving that can provide income to the parish and for second collections even when a parishioner isn’t at church on a given Sunday.

Online giving also eases the workload of parish staff and volunteer counters after the weekend Masses. “Our top priority is to help meet the needs of people in this crisis,” Hoffman said. “The generosity and support of people across our diocese will also help the church weather the challenges posed by this unprecedented public health threat.”

For your convenience, the list that accompanies this article provides the mailing address of each parish and the parish’s website.

“We are thankful for your generosity,” Hoffman said.

For more information contact Hoffman at hoffman@davenportdiocese.org or call him at (563) 888-4252.

Albia, Saint Mary Church, P.O. Box 365, Albia, IA, 52531-0365. Website: www.stmarysalbia.org

Bettendorf, Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1414 Mississippi Blvd., Bettendorf, IA, 52722-4862. Website: www.lourdescatholic.org

Bettendorf, Saint John Vianney Church, 4097 18th St., Bettendorf, IA, 52722-2120.

Website: www.sjvbett.org

Bloomfield, Saint Mary Magdalen Church, 222 N. Ward St., Ottumwa, IA, 52501-4305.

Blue Grass, Saint Andrew Church, 333 W. Lotte St., Blue Grass, IA, 52726-9712. Website:

www.standrewbluegrass.org

Brooklyn, Saint Patrick Church, P.O. Box 512, Brooklyn, IA, 52211-0512. Website:

www.stpatrick-stbridget.org

Buffalo, Saint Peter Church, P.O. Box 488, Buffalo, IA, 52728-0488.

Camanche, Church of the Visitation, 1028 Middle Rd., Camanche, IA, 52730-1032.

Centerville, Saint Mary Church, 828 S. 18th St., Centerville, IA, 52544-2506.

Charlotte, Assumption and St Patrick Church, 147 Broadway St., Charlotte, IA, 52731-9686.

Clinton, Prince of Peace Church, 1105 Lametta Wynn Dr., Clinton, IA, 52732-7600. Website: www.jcpop.org

Colfax, Immaculate Conception Church, 305 E. Howard St., Colfax, IA, 50054-1025.

Website: www.immaculateconceptioncolfax.org

Columbus Junction, Saint Joseph Church, 815 2nd St., Columbus Junction, IA, 52738-1205.

Website: www.saintjosephcj.webs.com

Coralville, Saint Thomas More Church, 3000 12th Ave., Coralville, IA, 52241-1487.

Website: www.stmparishfamily.com

Cosgrove, Saint Peter Church, 4022 Cosgrove Rd. S.W., Oxford, IA, 52322-9798.

Website: www.stpetercosgrove.weebly.com

Davenport, Holy Family Church, 1315 W. Pleasant St., Davenport, IA, 52804-2121.

Website: www.holyfamilydavenport.com

Davenport, Our Lady of Victory Church, 4105 N. Division St., Davenport, IA, 52806-4741.

Website: www.olvjfk.com

Davenport, Sacred Heart Cathedral, 422 E. 10th St., Davenport, IA, 52803-5416.

Website: www.shcdavenport.org

Davenport, Saint Alphonsus Church, 2618 Boies Ave., Davenport, IA, 52802-2116.

Website: www.stalphonsusdav.org

Davenport, Saint Anthony Church, 417 N. Main St., Davenport, IA, 52801-1405.

Website: www.stanthonysdavenportiowa.org

Davenport, Saint Mary Church, 516 Fillmore St., Davenport, IA, 52802-1219.

Website: www.stmarydavenport.org

Davenport, Saint Paul the Apostle Church, 916 E. Rusholme St., Davenport, IA, 52803-2548.

Website: www.saintpaulcatholic.org

Delmar, Saint Patrick Church, 147 Broadway St., Charlotte, IA, 52731-9686.

DeWitt, Saint Joseph Church, 417 6th Ave., DeWitt, IA, 52742-2047.

Website: https://stjoseph-dewitt.weconnect.com/

Dodgeville, Saint Mary Church, 502 W. Mt. Pleasant St., West Burlington, IA, 52655.

Fairfield, Saint Mary Church, 3100 W. Madison Ave., Fairfield, IA, 52556-4213.

Website: www.fairfieldstmary.org

Farmington, Saint Boniface Church, P.O. Box 247, Farmington, IA, 52626-0247.

Fort Madison, Holy Family Church, 1111 Ave. E, Fort Madison, IA, 52627-2740.

Website: www.holyfamilyfm.com

Georgetown, Saint Patrick Church, P.O. Box 183, Albia, IA, 52531-0183.

Grand Mound, Ss. Philip & James Church, P.O. Box 7, Grand Mound, IA, 52751-0007.

Website: https://holyfamilycluster.com/

Grinnell, Saint Mary Church, P.O. Box 623, Grinnell, IA, 50112-1622. Website: www.stmarygrinnell.com

Hills, Saint Joseph Church, P.O. Box 187, Hills, IA, 52235-0187. Website: www.stjosephhills.webs.com

Houghton, Saint John Church, P.O. Box 100, Houghton, IA, 52631-0100.

Website: https://stjj.weconnect.com/

Iowa City, Saint Mary Church, 302 E. Jefferson St., Iowa City, IA, 52245-2138. Website: www.icstmary.org

Iowa City, Saint Patrick Church, 4330 St Patricks Dr., Iowa City, IA, 52240-4733.

Website: www.stpatsic.com

Iowa City, Saint Wenceslaus Church, 618 E. Davenport St., Iowa City, IA, 52245-2809.

Website: www.stwenc-ic.com

Keokuk, All Saints Church, 310 S. 9th St., Keokuk, IA, 52632-4604. Website: www.allsaintskeokuk.org

Keota, Holy Trinity Church, 109 N. Lincoln St., Keota, IA, 52248-9710.

Website: www.holytrinityparish-keota.com

Knoxville, Saint Anthony Church, 1202 Woodland Dr., Knoxville, IA, 50138-1013.

Website: www.knoxvillestanthony.com

LeClaire, Our Lady of the River Church, PO Box 32, LeClaire, IA, 52753-0032.

Website: www.ourladyoftheriver.com

Lone Tree, Saint Mary Church, P.O. Box 187, Hills, IA, 52235-0187. Website: www.stjosephhills.webs.com

Long Grove, Saint Ann Church, 16550 290th St., Long Grove, IA, 52756-9609.

Website: www.stannslonggrove.org

Lost Nation, Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, P.O. Box 127, Lost Nation, IA, 52254-0127.

Website: https://holyfamilycluster.com/

Lovilia, Saint Peter Church, P.O. Box 8, Lovilia, IA, 50150-0008.

Marengo, Saint Patrick Church, P.O. Box 183, Marengo, IA, 52301-1248.

Mechanicsville, Saint Mary Church, P.O. Box 309, Tipton, IA, 52772-0309.

Website: www.stmarystipton.com

Melcher, Sacred Heart Church, P.O. Box 277, Melcher, IA, 50163-0277.

Website: www.melchersacredheart.com

Melrose, Saint Patrick Church, 200 Trinity Ave., Melrose, IA, 52569-8559.

Website: https://spcmelrose.wixsite.com/church

Montrose, Saint Joseph Church, 1111 Ave, E, Fort Madison, IA, 52627-2740.

Mount Pleasant, Saint Alphonsus Church, 607 S. Jackson St., Mount Pleasant, IA, 52641-2609.

Website: https://stalphonsus.weconnect.com/

Muscatine, Ss. Mary & Mathias Church, 215 W. 8th St., Muscatine, IA, 52761-3362.

Website: https://marymathias.org/

Newton, Sacred Heart Church, P.O. Box 1478, Newton, IA, 50208-4967. Website: www.shcnewton.com

Nichols, Saint Mary Church, P.O. Box 187, Hills, IA, 52235-0187. Website: www.stjosephhills.webs.com

North English, Saint Joseph Church, P.O. Box 219, North English, IA, 52316-0219.

Oskaloosa, Saint Mary Church, 301 High Ave. E., Oskaloosa, IA, 52577-2823.

Website: www.stmarysosky.com

Ottumwa, Saint Mary of the Visitation Church, 216 N. Court St., Ottumwa, IA, 52501-2537. Website: www.stmaryofthevisitationinottumwa.net

Ottumwa, Saint Patrick Church, 222 N. Ward St., Ottumwa, IA, 52501-4305.

Website: www.stpatrickottumwa.com

Oxford, Saint Mary Church, P.O. Box 80, Oxford, IA, 52322-0080.

Website: www.sites.google.com/site/stmaryoxford

Oxford Junction, Sacred Heart Church, P.O. Box 127, Lost Nation, IA, 52254-0127.

Website: https://holyfamilycluster.com/

Pella, Saint Mary Church, 726 218th Pl., Pella, IA, 50219-7500. Website: www.stmarypella.org

Petersville, Immaculate Conception Church, 147 Broadway St., Charlotte, IA, 52731-9686.

Richland, Ss. Joseph & Cabrini Church, P.O. Box 130, Richland, IA, 52585-9222. Website: https://ssjosephandcabriniparish.weconnect.com/

Richmond, Holy Trinity Church, 571 Howard St., Kalona, IA, 52247-9558.

Website: www.clusterparishes.org

Riverside, Saint Mary Church, P.O. Box C, Riverside, IA, 52327-0482.

Website: www.clusterparishes.org

Sigourney, Saint Mary Church, 415 E. Pleasant Valley St., Sigourney, IA, 52591-1730. Website:

www.holytrinityparish-keota.com

Solon, Saint Mary Church, 1749 Racine Ave. N.E., Solon, IA, 52333-9638. Website: www.solonstmary.org

St. Paul, Saint James, P.O. Box 100, Houghton, IA, 52631-0100. Website: https://stjj.weconnect.com/

Sugar Creek, Ss. Mary & Joseph Church, 147 Broadway St., Charlotte, IA, 52731-9686.

Tipton, Saint Mary Church, P.O. Box 309, Tipton, IA, 52772-0309. Website: www.stmarystipton.com

Victor, Saint Bridget Church, 104 3rd St., Victor, IA, 52347-9789. Website: www.stpatrick-stbridget.org

Washington, Saint James Church, 602 W. 2nd St., Washington, IA, 52353-1933.

Website: www.stjameswashington.org

Wellman, Saint Joseph Church, P.O. Box 145, Wellman, IA, 52356-0145.

Website: www.clusterparishes.org

West Branch, Saint Bernadette Church, P.O. Box 103, West Branch, IA, 52358-9600.

West Burlington, Divine Mercy Church, 502 W. Mt. Pleasant St., West Burlington, IA, 52655-1128. Website: www.dmcountycatholic.org

West Liberty, Saint Joseph Church, 107 W. 6th St., West Liberty, IA, 52776-1246.

Website: www.stjosephwestliberty.org

West Point, Saint Mary Church, P.O. Box 68, West Point, IA, 52656-0068.

Website: www.westpointstmary.org

Williamsburg, Saint Mary Church, P.O. Box 119, Williamsburg, IA, 52361-0119.

Wilton, Saint Mary Church, 701 E. 3rd St., Wilton, IA, 52778-9706. Website: www.stmarywilton.org