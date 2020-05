Catholic Messenger Conversations features Bishop Thomas Zinkula sharing his thoughts in a question and answer session about gradually reopening churches with host Barb Arland-Fye.

Barb Arland-Fye, editor of the The Catholic Messenger, newspaper of the Diocese of Davenport interviews guests on a range of topics dealing within the Catholic Church and other subjects.

Segment was produced and recorded at KALA Radio’s Studios, St. Ambrose University, Davenport, Iowa, USA.