Daily Mass

To the Editor:

Every day, except Mondays, I see Father Rich Adam saying Mass in our Sacred Heart Cathedral chapel in Davenport on YouTube. The weekend of May 2-3, there wasn’t a Mass. I was very concerned. In my mind, I was thinking, “What happened to Father? I hope he is not ill.”

Sunday afternoon I got a message that a parishioner would like to bring something to me. Being homebound for two months because of the coronavirus pandemic, I said sure. The parishioner brought over a large piece of apple pie! This young man bakes them. He also gave me two little braided palms. I asked his mother, who came with him, if she knew why there was no Mass that weekend. She told me that another parishioner has been taping the Mass on his iPhone and had technical difficulties!

There are other Masses on YouTube but I am partial to our chapel with our priest.

Thank you, Father Rich Adam.

Mary Flaherty

Davenport