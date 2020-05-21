Sister Takes was an educator in Diocese of Davenport

DAVENPORT — Sister Maribeth Takes, CHM, 92, died May 11 at Bishop Drumm Care Center in Johnston, Iowa.

Elizabeth Jane Takes was born May 28, 1927, in Bernard, Iowa, to Fred and Anna Wagner Takes. She entered the Con­gregation of the Humility of Mary (CHM) in 1952 and professed vows in 1955.

Her education included a teacher certificate/education, Clarke College, Dubuque; a BA in art, Marycrest College, Davenport; an MA in education, Clarke College; and post-graduate work at Clarke College, Marycrest College, University of North Carolina at Greensboro, American Institute for Dev Education, LaGrange Park, Illinois; International Grad School of Education, Denver; Davenport Community Schools, Davenport; and Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency, Davenport.

Sister Takes served as a teacher in rural schools in Bernard and as a primary school teacher in Iowa at St. Mary School, Ottumwa; St. Mary School, Centerville; and Holy Trinity School in Davenport; and in St. Pius School and Jordan Catholic School in Rock Island, Illinois. She served as principal of St. Pius School. She also served in the Fellow Program at Clarke College and volunteered at Marquette Academy, Davenport. She retired at Humility of Mary Center where she and Sister Carla Takes completed many sewing projects and served as sacristans. She served in the ministry of prayer and witness at the Bishop Drumm Center.

A private rosary and memorial service took place at the Humility of Mary Center Magnificat Chapel, Davenport. Burial will be in Mount. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. A memorial Mass will be scheduled when pandemic restrictions are lifted. Memorials may be made to the Congregation of the Humility of Mary.