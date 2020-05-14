Support efforts to love God and neighbor

To the Editor:

We Christians know that we must love and obey God above all things and love our neighbor as ourselves.

Now God is clearly telling us (the whole of humankind) that two things are most important in order to carry out love of God and neighbor:

Work to save our home, the planet earth from the destruction of climate change.

Work to save our neighbors (all humankind) from the plague of coronavirus.

Cooperation of the entire world is needed now to have a chance to succeed. Hence there are two nearly universal efforts to address these crises.

1. The Paris accords to address climate change have involved nearly every nation.

2. The second issue is being addressed by a group involving nearly all nations in an effort to develop a vaccine to kill the virus.

Notably absent from these efforts which are clearly the will of our God is the United States of America.

The choice to withdraw from the first group and not join the second group is unacceptable. Urge Congress and the administration to participate in both efforts.

Don Moeller

Davenport